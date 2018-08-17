The Global Connected Agriculture Market (2018-2023) by Solutions, Component, Applications and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
Global Connected Agriculture Market (2018-2023) by Solutions, Component,
Applications and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Connected Agriculture Market has been valued at USD 1.54 billion is
expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.05% over the forecast period
(2018-2023) to reach a market value of USD 3.939 billion by 2023.
The market for connected agriculture is increasing at significant
momentum across the world, thanks to the emergence of new technologies,
rising demand of BYOD devices in connected agriculture. Proliferation in
the demand of Smart Water Management Systems and global population
compelling shift towards smart agriculture practices are driving the
connected agriculture market growth to a large extent.
Connected agriculture improves the farmer's capability to do the
financial transactions quickly and provide easier access to agricultural
information in rural areas. Due to important changes in the agriculture
policies in both developing and developed regions, implementation of
advanced agricultural technologies has shown to raise the purchasing
power and living standards of the farmers.
Key Highlights
-
Growing Demand for Smart Devices and Applications in the Agriculture
Sector
-
North America Expected to Hold a Dominant Share in the Forecast Period
Notable Developments in Connected Agriculture Market
-
May 2018 - IBM got into a partnership with the government of India to
develop a crop yield prediction model using artificial intelligence
(AI) to provide real time advisory to farmers in "aspirational
districts. The partnership aims to work together towards use of
technology to provide insights to farmers to improve crop
productivity, soil yield, control agricultural inputs with the
overarching goal of improving farmers' incomes
-
February 2018 - CNH Industrial and Microsoft have entered into a
partnership to redefine the world of connected industrial vehicles and
agricultural machines. With this partnership the Microsoft, CNH
Industrial is able to offer customers a set of powerful tools to use
Big Data to enhance their operations.
-
July 2017 - Metos entered into a partnership with SAP with this
partnership SAP Leonardo Brings Precision Agriculture to a New Level.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Connected Agriculture Market Insights
5. Connected Agriculture Market Dynamics
6. Technology Snapshot
7. Global Connected Agriculture Market
8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
Google LLC
-
Cisco Systems Inc.
-
IBM Corporation
-
Parametric Technology Corporation Inc.
-
SAP SE
-
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Vodafone Group PLC
-
Accenture PLC
-
OnFarm
-
Orange Business Services
-
AT&T
-
Link Labs LLC
9. Investment Analysis
10. Future of the Global Connected Agriculture Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgb8lx/the_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005249/en/