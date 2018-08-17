Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Global Connected Agriculture Market (2018-2023) by Solutions, Component, Applications and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

The "The Global Connected Agriculture Market (2018-2023) by Solutions, Component, Applications and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Connected Agriculture Market has been valued at USD 1.54 billion is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.05% over the forecast period (2018-2023) to reach a market value of USD 3.939 billion by 2023.

The market for connected agriculture is increasing at significant momentum across the world, thanks to the emergence of new technologies, rising demand of BYOD devices in connected agriculture. Proliferation in the demand of Smart Water Management Systems and global population compelling shift towards smart agriculture practices are driving the connected agriculture market growth to a large extent.

Connected agriculture improves the farmer's capability to do the financial transactions quickly and provide easier access to agricultural information in rural areas. Due to important changes in the agriculture policies in both developing and developed regions, implementation of advanced agricultural technologies has shown to raise the purchasing power and living standards of the farmers.

Key Highlights

  • Growing Demand for Smart Devices and Applications in the Agriculture Sector
  • North America Expected to Hold a Dominant Share in the Forecast Period

Notable Developments in Connected Agriculture Market

  • May 2018 - IBM got into a partnership with the government of India to develop a crop yield prediction model using artificial intelligence (AI) to provide real time advisory to farmers in "aspirational districts. The partnership aims to work together towards use of technology to provide insights to farmers to improve crop productivity, soil yield, control agricultural inputs with the overarching goal of improving farmers' incomes
  • February 2018 - CNH Industrial and Microsoft have entered into a partnership to redefine the world of connected industrial vehicles and agricultural machines. With this partnership the Microsoft, CNH Industrial is able to offer customers a set of powerful tools to use Big Data to enhance their operations.
  • July 2017 - Metos entered into a partnership with SAP with this partnership SAP Leonardo Brings Precision Agriculture to a New Level.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Connected Agriculture Market Insights

5. Connected Agriculture Market Dynamics

6. Technology Snapshot

7. Global Connected Agriculture Market

8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • Google LLC
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Parametric Technology Corporation Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Trimble Navigation Ltd.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Vodafone Group PLC
  • Accenture PLC
  • OnFarm
  • Orange Business Services
  • AT&T
  • Link Labs LLC

9. Investment Analysis

10. Future of the Global Connected Agriculture Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgb8lx/the_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:58pChinese jetliner makes hard landing in Philippines
AQ
04:58pMANCHESTER UNITED : City's De Bruyne to be sidelined for 3 months with knee injury
AQ
04:58pENERGEN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Energen Corporation - EGN
BU
04:58pPuration Celebrates SPEC’s Wines Spirits and Finer Foods Little Elm Texas Grand Opening With EVERx CBD Sports Water Free Samples
GL
04:58pA.M. BEST : Downgrades Credit Ratings of National Insurance Company Limited; Places Under Review With Negative Implications
BU
04:56pBAE : AFA Air Space Cyber Conference
PU
04:56pCAREER SPOTLIGHT : Claudia Mastan, Social Media Specialist / Community Moderator
PU
04:56pBOYD INCOME FUND : Announces August 2018 Cash Distribution
PU
04:56pPETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of major holdings
PU
04:56pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : veteran Marchisio bids farewell to club after 25 years
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.