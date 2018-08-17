The Global Connected Agriculture Market (2018-2023) by Solutions, Component, Applications and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Global Connected Agriculture Market (2018-2023) by Solutions, Component, Applications and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Connected Agriculture Market has been valued at USD 1.54 billion is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.05% over the forecast period (2018-2023) to reach a market value of USD 3.939 billion by 2023.

The market for connected agriculture is increasing at significant momentum across the world, thanks to the emergence of new technologies, rising demand of BYOD devices in connected agriculture. Proliferation in the demand of Smart Water Management Systems and global population compelling shift towards smart agriculture practices are driving the connected agriculture market growth to a large extent.

Connected agriculture improves the farmer's capability to do the financial transactions quickly and provide easier access to agricultural information in rural areas. Due to important changes in the agriculture policies in both developing and developed regions, implementation of advanced agricultural technologies has shown to raise the purchasing power and living standards of the farmers.

Key Highlights

Growing Demand for Smart Devices and Applications in the Agriculture Sector

North America Expected to Hold a Dominant Share in the Forecast Period

Notable Developments in Connected Agriculture Market

May 2018 - IBM got into a partnership with the government of India to develop a crop yield prediction model using artificial intelligence (AI) to provide real time advisory to farmers in "aspirational districts. The partnership aims to work together towards use of technology to provide insights to farmers to improve crop productivity, soil yield, control agricultural inputs with the overarching goal of improving farmers' incomes

February 2018 - CNH Industrial and Microsoft have entered into a partnership to redefine the world of connected industrial vehicles and agricultural machines. With this partnership the Microsoft, CNH Industrial is able to offer customers a set of powerful tools to use Big Data to enhance their operations.

July 2017 - Metos entered into a partnership with SAP with this partnership SAP Leonardo Brings Precision Agriculture to a New Level.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Connected Agriculture Market Insights

5. Connected Agriculture Market Dynamics

6. Technology Snapshot

7. Global Connected Agriculture Market

8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

Google LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Parametric Technology Corporation Inc.

SAP SE

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Vodafone Group PLC

Accenture PLC

OnFarm

Orange Business Services

AT&T

Link Labs LLC

9. Investment Analysis

10. Future of the Global Connected Agriculture Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgb8lx/the_global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005249/en/