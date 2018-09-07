The Global Cuisine Awards Has Begun Its Initial Selection Process to Choose Nominations for the Upcoming Second Award Show

Los Angeles Area Restaurants Can Now Submit Their Award Applications to Be Considered for a Nomination

The American Food Association, the hosting organization for the Global Cuisine Awards, announced today that it has begun the first selection phase to choose nominations for its second award show. This year’s theme is focused on the “Future of Food” and not only celebrates the chefs and restaurants that laid the foundation of the Los Angeles Food scene, but those whose innovations are increasingly evolving the culinary climate of Los Angeles.

This initial phase of the process allows the committee, made up of professionals in the culinary industry, to vet and weigh which chefs and restaurants have had the largest impact in evolving and innovating the Los Angeles food scene. This phase will last until September 20th, when the committee will announce the nominees for the upcoming show.

The Global Cuisine Awards promotes the world’s culinary cultures and the cities and countries that best represent the ever-diversifying food landscape. The committee again decided to focus on Los Angeles after celebrating the city’s culinary achievements last year. This year’s nominations will focus on the most innovative restaurants with unique points-of-view.

Past winners include: Backhouse, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, The District by Hannah An, Elaine's Asian Bistro & Grill, EMC Seafood & Raw Bar, Felix, Howlin' Ray's, LiOrient Asian Bar, Mr. Chow, Odys + Penelope, Spago, Starry Kitchen, Sun Nong Dan and Umami Burger.

About The American Food Association

The American Food Association brings together restaurateurs, hoteliers, executive chefs, sommeliers and critics committed to the appreciation and development of both traditional food culture and contemporary trends, through its exclusive private culinary industry club membership. Together the association’s over 700 members promote the sharing and celebration of the world’s diverse culinary tradition. The organization also serves as the hosting and selection committee for the annual Global Cuisine Awards, which honors the best restaurants, culinary trends, regions, wine and chefs from around the world.

