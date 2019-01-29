The Global Fund Remains the World's Best Bet to Beat AIDS, TB & Malaria

In an era of stagnant funding for global public health and diminishing
cooperation among countries, now is a critical time to ensure the Global
Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) is able to meet
and exceed its fundraising goal of $14 billion1 for the next
three years.
With a projected gap of nearly $3 billion2 per year in
overall funding for the global response to the three epidemics,
sustaining gains and maintaining progress will not be possible unless
all countries commit their fair share of resources to the fight.
Since the Global Fund’s inception in 2002, it has saved over 27 million
lives. There are over 17.5 million people receiving lifesaving
antiretroviral therapy for HIV, and in 2017 alone, the Fund treated 5
million people for tuberculosis and distributed nearly 200 million
mosquito nets.
Its proven multilateral model effectively balances donor input with the
greatest need and ensures almost $4 billion per year reaches programs
run by local experts in low- and middle-income countries.
But the effects of Global Fund support extend well beyond treatment
numbers. Added benefits include lower healthcare costs for governments
and individuals, decreased disease burden worldwide, and stronger local,
regional and global economies.
“Despite all the positive results the Global Fund produces, it still
faces a crisis. Funding has remained flat for several years. The
projected need for $14 billion in pledges from donors for the Sixth
Replenishment is only a bare minimum. With additional resources, the
Fund can deliver even better results and save additional millions of
lives,” said Michael Weinstein, AHF President. “AHF urges Global
Fund partners meeting at the Replenishment Preparatory Meeting this
February in India to ensure they strive for more ambitious commitments
from donors to provide the best chance toward ending the epidemics by
2030.”
Even though many nations contribute their fair share, some wealthy
countries do not. China3, for example, is a G20 member with
the world’s second largest economy, yet it has never significantly
contributed to the Fund. China and leading petroleum-producing countries
can and should help make up the $3 billion deficit, as their
contributions would guarantee the Global Fund its best chance to rid the
world of three diseases that still kill over 3 million people annually.
As the Global Fund gears up for its Sixth Replenishment Preparatory
Meeting in India this February and its Pledging Conference in France in
October, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) calls on world leaders to
remember their words at the 2018 G20 summit in Argentina where they
announced, “We are committed to ending HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and
malaria, and look forward to a successful [Sixth] replenishment of the
Global Fund in 2019.”
“Infectious diseases know no borders, have no concern for economic
status and are a burden on the entire world—not just on developing
nations. The time has come to build on the Global Fund’s past
performance and ensure it is fully funded to accomplish its mission,”
said Dr. Jorge Saavedra, Executive Director for the AHF Institute
for Global Health at the University of Miami. “World leaders have said
that they are ready to commit—AHF now urges them to turn those words
into action and Fund the Fund!”
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
one million clients in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare
and Instagram: @aidshealthcare
1https://www.theglobalfund.org/media/8174/publication_sixthreplenishmentinvestmentcase_summary_en.pdf
2
Based on AHF’s calculations derived from publicly available data from
the Global Fund and PEPFAR.
3https://www.theglobalfund.org/en/financials/
