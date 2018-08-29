The Global Green Tea Extract Market 2017-2025 featuring Tate & Lyle, BASF, Koninklijke DSM, Danone, Blue California, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Green Tea Extract Market: By Type; By Process; By Application; By Solubility & By Geography - Forecast 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to growing health consciousness and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, green tea is the highest consumed among all types of tea. World green tea production is expected to grow at a faster rate than black tea reflecting the growth in China where production of green tea is expected to reach 2.97 million tonnes by 2023 according to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The rising awareness concerning the health benefits and the growing focus of consumers on leading a healthy lifestyle are some of the vital factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the green tea extract market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the tremendously rising number of obesity cases and people suffering from cardiovascular diseases is estimated to boost the demand for green tea including extracts across the globe.

Geographically, China, India, U.K, Japan and South East Asia has dominated the Green Tea Extract Market as high green tea consumption in these regions have also propelled usage of green tea extract. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth as demand in South East Asia and China drives the market. Growing consumption and changing lifestyle of the people globally is expected to remain some of the key growth drivers during the period of study.

