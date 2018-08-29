The Global Green Tea Extract Market 2017-2025 featuring Tate & Lyle, BASF, Koninklijke DSM, Danone, Blue California, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Green
Due to growing health consciousness and increasing incidence of chronic
diseases, green tea is the highest consumed among all types of tea.
World green tea production is expected to grow at a faster rate than
black tea reflecting the growth in China where production of green tea
is expected to reach 2.97 million tonnes by 2023 according to Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The rising awareness concerning the health benefits and the growing
focus of consumers on leading a healthy lifestyle are some of the vital
factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the green tea
extract market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the
tremendously rising number of obesity cases and people suffering from
cardiovascular diseases is estimated to boost the demand for green tea
including extracts across the globe.
Geographically, China, India, U.K, Japan and South East Asia has
dominated the Green Tea Extract Market as high green tea consumption in
these regions have also propelled usage of green tea extract. Asia
Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth as demand in South East
Asia and China drives the market. Growing consumption and changing
lifestyle of the people globally is expected to remain some of the key
growth drivers during the period of study.
Players Profiled
-
Tate & Lyle (U.K.)
-
BASF SE (Germany)
-
Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
-
Danone Inc. (France)
-
Blue California Inc. (U.S.)
-
and more...
