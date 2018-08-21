Log in
The Global Hair Dryer Market to 2022 - Dominated by Conair Corporation, Dyson, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic, and TESCOM - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/21/2018 | 11:25am CEST

The "Global Hair Dryer Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hair Dryer Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the growing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers. Tourmaline is a semiprecious gemstone, which possesses natural ionic and infrared properties.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing use of low-cost hair dryers. The demand for low-cost hair dryers is high owing to their benefits and improved performance.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fragmented market with slow industry growth. Market fragmentation leads to price competition among the vendors.

Market Trends

  • Growing Popularity of Tourmaline Hair Dryers
  • Increasing Online Sales of Hair Dryers
  • Travel-Friendly Portable Hair Dryers

Key Vendors

  • Conair Corporation
  • Dyson
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Panasonic
  • TESCOM

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Customer Landscape

9. Market Segmentation by End-User

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lbcnbg/the_global_hair?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
