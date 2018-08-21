The Global Hair Dryer Market to 2022 - Dominated by Conair Corporation, Dyson, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic, and TESCOM - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Hair Dryer Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54%
during the period 2018-2022.
One trend affecting this market is the growing popularity of tourmaline
hair dryers. Tourmaline is a semiprecious gemstone, which possesses
natural ionic and infrared properties.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
increasing use of low-cost hair dryers. The demand for low-cost hair
dryers is high owing to their benefits and improved performance.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the fragmented market with slow industry growth. Market fragmentation
leads to price competition among the vendors.
Market Trends
-
Growing Popularity of Tourmaline Hair Dryers
-
Increasing Online Sales of Hair Dryers
-
Travel-Friendly Portable Hair Dryers
Key Vendors
-
Conair Corporation
-
Dyson
-
Koninklijke Philips
-
Panasonic
-
TESCOM
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Product
8. Customer Landscape
9. Market Segmentation by End-User
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
