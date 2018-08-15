The Global Healthcare Information System Market: Trends, Drivers and Opportunities to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare
Information System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size
and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global healthcare information system market to
grow with a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
The factor such as storing large amount of healthcare information of
patients for quickly studying patients medical history is the key factor
driving the growth of healthcare information system market.
In addition increasing healthcare IT innovation such as development of
mobile application that facilitate the easy exchange of healthcare
information between physician and patients and growing the government
funding for healthcare is propelling the growth of market.
Moreover, surging demand for Telehealth and mHealth solutions from the
large number of smartphone users is also facilitating growth in this
market.
Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with
growing aging population is expected to have the positive impact on the
healthcare information system.
However, the high maintenance and service cost may restrain the market
growth. Going forward, growing uses of information system in healthcare
will have led healthcare information system throughout the healthcare
industry.
Uptake of electronic system such as electronic health record or
electronic medical record and technological advancement are also
creating growth opportunities for the healthcare information system
market in near future.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Healthcare Information System Market Overview
4. Healthcare Information System Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Healthcare Information System Market by Application
6. Global Healthcare Information System Market by Component
7. Global Healthcare Information System Market by Deployment
8. Global Healthcare Information System Market by End-User
9. Global Healthcare Information System Market by Region 2018-2024
10. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape
-
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
-
AthenaHealth Inc.
-
Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
-
Cerner Corporation
-
Epic Systems Corporation
-
GE Healthcare
-
Medidata Solutions Inc.
-
McKesson Corporation
-
NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC
-
Siemens Healthineers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfzftq/the_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005365/en/