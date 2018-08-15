The Global Healthcare Information System Market: Trends, Drivers and Opportunities to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Information System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global healthcare information system market to grow with a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The factor such as storing large amount of healthcare information of patients for quickly studying patients medical history is the key factor driving the growth of healthcare information system market.

In addition increasing healthcare IT innovation such as development of mobile application that facilitate the easy exchange of healthcare information between physician and patients and growing the government funding for healthcare is propelling the growth of market.

Moreover, surging demand for Telehealth and mHealth solutions from the large number of smartphone users is also facilitating growth in this market.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with growing aging population is expected to have the positive impact on the healthcare information system.

However, the high maintenance and service cost may restrain the market growth. Going forward, growing uses of information system in healthcare will have led healthcare information system throughout the healthcare industry.

Uptake of electronic system such as electronic health record or electronic medical record and technological advancement are also creating growth opportunities for the healthcare information system market in near future.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Healthcare Information System Market Overview

4. Healthcare Information System Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Healthcare Information System Market by Application

6. Global Healthcare Information System Market by Component

7. Global Healthcare Information System Market by Deployment

8. Global Healthcare Information System Market by End-User

9. Global Healthcare Information System Market by Region 2018-2024

10. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

AthenaHealth Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Medidata Solutions Inc.

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

Siemens Healthineers

