The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Technology Market for Therapeutics - Outlook to 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Injectable Drug Delivery Technology Market for Therapeutics - Segmented
by Type, Application, Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 -
2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global injectable drug delivery technology market for therapeutics
is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.67%, during the forecast period.
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in United
States seven of the top 10 causes of death in 2014 were chronic
diseases. Cancer and heart diseases together accounted for an
approximate of 46 percent of all deaths. It has also reported that about
half of the adults in United States had one or more chronic conditions
and one if four had more than two chronic conditions. Moreover, this
number is expected to increase in the next 10 years.
Since, the adoption rate of injectable drug delivery devices is high
among the population suffering from diseases, like diabetes and heart
related disorders, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is
expected to contribute for the growth of injectable drug delivery
technology market in the forecast period.
The convenience in handling syringes and the automation of dispensing
the drug in exact proportions is also contributing to the growth of the
market.
Other Key Highlights
-
Injuries & Infections Caused by Needles is Restraining Growth
-
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Market
Notable Development in the Market
-
April 2017: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and C. R. Bard, Inc.
has entered into a definitive agreement
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Inferences
5. Market Overview
6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)
7. Market Segmentation
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Key Players
-
Becton Dickinson
-
Baxter International
-
Pfizer
-
Gerresheimer AG
-
Terumo Corporation
-
Eli Lily & Company
-
Schott AG
10. Future of the Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zlm2pq/the_global?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005367/en/