The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Technology Market for Therapeutics - Outlook to 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/20/2018 | 04:19pm CEST

The "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Technology Market for Therapeutics - Segmented by Type, Application, Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global injectable drug delivery technology market for therapeutics is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.67%, during the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in United States seven of the top 10 causes of death in 2014 were chronic diseases. Cancer and heart diseases together accounted for an approximate of 46 percent of all deaths. It has also reported that about half of the adults in United States had one or more chronic conditions and one if four had more than two chronic conditions. Moreover, this number is expected to increase in the next 10 years.

Since, the adoption rate of injectable drug delivery devices is high among the population suffering from diseases, like diabetes and heart related disorders, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to contribute for the growth of injectable drug delivery technology market in the forecast period.

The convenience in handling syringes and the automation of dispensing the drug in exact proportions is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Other Key Highlights

  • Injuries & Infections Caused by Needles is Restraining Growth
  • North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Market

Notable Development in the Market

  • April 2017: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and C. R. Bard, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

  • Becton Dickinson
  • Baxter International
  • Pfizer
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Eli Lily & Company
  • Schott AG

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zlm2pq/the_global?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
