The Global Market for Advanced Wound Care Management - Outlook to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Advanced
Wound Care Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market
Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global advanced wound care management market to
grow with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
The report on advanced wound care management market is a comprehensive
study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand
factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global advanced wound
care management market over the period of 2016 to 2024.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in USA, Venous leg
ulcers are the most common type of chronic wound, with an incidence of
2.5 million each year and 2 million pressure ulcers occur each year.
According to the American Diabetic Association, 20.8 million children
and adults or 7% of the USA population have diabetes.
Globally increasing number of road accidents, rising prevelaves of
diabetes along with chronic wound and rapid growing population worldwide
are major factors that are propelling the growth of advanced wound care
management market. In addition, rising awareness programs for wound care
management & treatment and advancement in the wound care product are
propelling the growth of market.
However, the high cost of advanced wound care product is expected to
hamper the market. Going further, growing research and developments of
advanced wound care product is likely to create growth opportunities for
the advanced wound care management market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market Overview
4. Advanced Wound Care Management Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market by Product Type
6. Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market by Type of Wounds
7. Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market by End-User
8. Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market by Region 2018-2024
9. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape
-
3M
-
Acelity L.P. Inc.
-
B. Braun Melsungen AG
-
BSN medical GmbH
-
Coloplast A/S
-
ConvaTec Inc.
-
Medline Industries Inc.
-
Medtronic
-
Molnlycke Health Care
-
Organogenesis Inc.
