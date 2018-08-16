Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Global Market for Agricultural Packaging - Outlook to 2026: A $5.91 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:06pm CEST

The "Agricultural Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Agricultural Packaging Market is accounted for $3.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.91 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Increased trade of agrochemicals, growing demand for effective storage and transport of pesticides & fertilizers, rise in urbanization coupled with continuous growing population across the globe are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, instability in raw material prices and recycling of used & discarded packaging materials are hampering the market growth.

By barrier strength, medium-barrier strength segment acquired significant growth in the market owing to their molding and low price properties in contrast to other materials such as metals are the main basis for the implementation of these materials by both the manufacturers and end use farmers on a wide scale.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of agricultural packaging due to the huge manufacture abilities of agrochemicals existing in China and India, which makes easier for local companies to launch their products, growing demand for fresh produce packaging will also increase due to the consumers preference towards the consumption of fresh and nutritious food in the fruits sector.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Product

6 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Material

7 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Barrier Strength

8 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Application

9 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

  • Amcor Limited
  • LINPAC
  • KapStone Paper and Packaging
  • Bemis Company Inc.
  • DS Smith
  • Mondi
  • Tetra Laval
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Parakh Group
  • Epac Holdings LLC
  • Purity Flexpack Ltd.
  • Flex-Pack
  • Kenvos Biotech Co. Ltd.
  • Silgan Holdings Inc.
  • Greif Inc.
  • NNZ Group
  • Packaging Corporation of America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cn29zd/the_global_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:47aWalmart Rides Strong Consumer Spending to Fastest Sales Growth in Over a Decade
DJ
07:47aLIFEPOINT HEALTH : Land purchased for Conemaugh Health System's Ebensburg outpatient center
AQ
07:46aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Triple NHBC award win for our South Thames team
PU
07:46aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We help young couple secure their dream home
PU
07:46aPG&E : Senator Dodd Busted Shutting Down Wildfire Hearings to Rush to Fundraiser With Utility Lobbyists
AQ
07:46aANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Quanex Building Products, Molecular Templates, Atara Biotherapeutics, Forward Industries, ...
PU
07:46aPetrobras and Ensco Announce Settlement Agreement
BU
07:46aAGILYSYS : Ellis Island Hotel, Casino and Brewery Selects Agilysys Solutions for Optimized Efficiency and Secure Guest Payments
BU
07:46aGLOBAL PARKINSON'S DISEASE MARKET REPORT 2018 : Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights
GL
07:46aDisaster Losses Fall to $36 Billion in First Half of 2018
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.