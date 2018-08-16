The Global Market for Agricultural Packaging - Outlook to 2026: A $5.91 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Agricultural
Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Agricultural Packaging Market is
accounted for $3.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.91
billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Increased trade of agrochemicals, growing demand for effective storage
and transport of pesticides & fertilizers, rise in urbanization coupled
with continuous growing population across the globe are some of the key
factors fuelling the market growth. However, instability in raw material
prices and recycling of used & discarded packaging materials are
hampering the market growth.
By barrier strength, medium-barrier strength segment acquired
significant growth in the market owing to their molding and low price
properties in contrast to other materials such as metals are the main
basis for the implementation of these materials by both the
manufacturers and end use farmers on a wide scale.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of agricultural
packaging due to the huge manufacture abilities of agrochemicals
existing in China and India, which makes easier for local companies to
launch their products, growing demand for fresh produce packaging will
also increase due to the consumers preference towards the consumption of
fresh and nutritious food in the fruits sector.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Product
6 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Material
7 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Barrier Strength
8 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Application
9 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
-
Amcor Limited
-
LINPAC
-
KapStone Paper and Packaging
-
Bemis Company Inc.
-
DS Smith
-
Mondi
-
Tetra Laval
-
Sonoco Products Company
-
Parakh Group
-
Epac Holdings LLC
-
Purity Flexpack Ltd.
-
Flex-Pack
-
Kenvos Biotech Co. Ltd.
-
Silgan Holdings Inc.
-
Greif Inc.
-
NNZ Group
-
Packaging Corporation of America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cn29zd/the_global_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005273/en/