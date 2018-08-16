The Global Market for Agricultural Packaging - Outlook to 2026: A $5.91 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Agricultural Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Agricultural Packaging Market is accounted for $3.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.91 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Increased trade of agrochemicals, growing demand for effective storage and transport of pesticides & fertilizers, rise in urbanization coupled with continuous growing population across the globe are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, instability in raw material prices and recycling of used & discarded packaging materials are hampering the market growth.

By barrier strength, medium-barrier strength segment acquired significant growth in the market owing to their molding and low price properties in contrast to other materials such as metals are the main basis for the implementation of these materials by both the manufacturers and end use farmers on a wide scale.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of agricultural packaging due to the huge manufacture abilities of agrochemicals existing in China and India, which makes easier for local companies to launch their products, growing demand for fresh produce packaging will also increase due to the consumers preference towards the consumption of fresh and nutritious food in the fruits sector.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Product

6 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Material

7 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Barrier Strength

8 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Application

9 Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Amcor Limited

LINPAC

KapStone Paper and Packaging

Bemis Company Inc.

DS Smith

Mondi

Tetra Laval

Sonoco Products Company

Parakh Group

Epac Holdings LLC

Purity Flexpack Ltd.

Flex-Pack

Kenvos Biotech Co. Ltd.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Greif Inc.

NNZ Group

Packaging Corporation of America

