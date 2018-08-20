The Global Market for Architectural Services - Forecast to 2022: Key Vendors Profiled are AECOM, Aedas, Foster + Partners, and Gensler - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Architectural Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR
of 4.22% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the technological advancements. One
such innovation that the architectural companies are leveraging to
deliver efficient architectural services in the 5D BIM.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
increase in construction activities. The construction activities are
increasing across the residential, commercial, and public sectors.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the presence of unorganized players and intense competition among the
existing players. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of
different types of service providers that offer comparable services such
as architecture, landscape architecture, low planning, interior design,
and others.
Key Vendors
-
AECOM
-
Aedas
-
Foster + Partners
-
Gensler
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Service Type
8. Customer Landscape
9. Market Segmentation by End-User
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
