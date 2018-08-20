Log in
The Global Market for Architectural Services - Forecast to 2022: Key Vendors Profiled are AECOM, Aedas, Foster + Partners, and Gensler - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/20/2018 | 11:45am CEST

The "Global Architectural Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Architectural Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the technological advancements. One such innovation that the architectural companies are leveraging to deliver efficient architectural services in the 5D BIM.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in construction activities. The construction activities are increasing across the residential, commercial, and public sectors.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the presence of unorganized players and intense competition among the existing players. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of different types of service providers that offer comparable services such as architecture, landscape architecture, low planning, interior design, and others.

Key Vendors

  • AECOM
  • Aedas
  • Foster + Partners
  • Gensler

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Service Type

8. Customer Landscape

9. Market Segmentation by End-User

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jf72k4/the_global_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
