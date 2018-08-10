The Global Market for Bio-Lubricants by Product Type, End-user Industry, and Geography - Growth & Trends to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bio-Lubricants
The bio-lubricants market is expected to register moderately high growth
during the forecast period. The demand for bio-lubricants in
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate, owing to the rising
automotive production and sales in the region.
Increasing Regulations across the Globe to Drive the Demand
Bio-based lubricants are environment-friendly, and do not have any toxic
effect on the ecosystem. Bio-based lubricants do not cause skin
inflammation, which is generally caused by petroleum-based lubricants.
However, these lubricants have various advantages, such as reduction in
energy usage, reduction in labor cost, increased employee safety,
improved environmental conditions, increased machine life, and increased
production.
For instance, The Food, Conservation and Energy Act of 2008, the Farm
Security and Rural Investment Act of 2002, Presidential Executive Order
#13423, and the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) support the usage
of bio-based lubricants. These legislations require government agencies
to purchase bio-based lubricants instead of petroleum-based lubricants.
This highlights the importance of considering food grade lubricants for
industrial and machinery lubrication.
Increasing environmental regulations, such as the Vessel General Permit
(VGP) in developed nations (like the United States and European
countries), coupled with new and upcoming R&D firms, are expected to
boost the bio-lubricants market during the forecast period.
