Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Global Market for Bio-Lubricants by Product Type, End-user Industry, and Geography - Growth & Trends to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 08:29am EDT

The "Bio-Lubricants Market - Segmented by Product Type, End-user Industry, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bio-lubricants market is expected to register moderately high growth during the forecast period. The demand for bio-lubricants in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate, owing to the rising automotive production and sales in the region.

Increasing Regulations across the Globe to Drive the Demand

Bio-based lubricants are environment-friendly, and do not have any toxic effect on the ecosystem. Bio-based lubricants do not cause skin inflammation, which is generally caused by petroleum-based lubricants. However, these lubricants have various advantages, such as reduction in energy usage, reduction in labor cost, increased employee safety, improved environmental conditions, increased machine life, and increased production.

For instance, The Food, Conservation and Energy Act of 2008, the Farm Security and Rural Investment Act of 2002, Presidential Executive Order #13423, and the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) support the usage of bio-based lubricants. These legislations require government agencies to purchase bio-based lubricants instead of petroleum-based lubricants. This highlights the importance of considering food grade lubricants for industrial and machinery lubrication.

Increasing environmental regulations, such as the Vessel General Permit (VGP) in developed nations (like the United States and European countries), coupled with new and upcoming R&D firms, are expected to boost the bio-lubricants market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

  • Hydraulic Fluids to Dominate the Market
  • North America and Europe to Lead the Market

Major Players: Klber Lubrication, FUCHS, Panolin AG, Total, BP PLC, and Chevron Corporation, among others.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation & Analysis

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

  • Axel Christiernsson
  • BP Plc.
  • Bechem
  • Cargill
  • Chevron Corp.
  • Cortec Corporation
  • ELM
  • ExxonMobil
  • FUCHS
  • Kluber Lubrication
  • Lubitec
  • Novvi LLC
  • Panolin AG
  • Plews
  • Renewable Lubricants Inc.
  • Repsol
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Smart Earth Lubricants
  • Total
  • United Bio Lube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjwkrg/the_global_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pGAR : Netcoins Lists NIO Token by Autonio
AQ
02:47pHEMP : Looks to Open Industrial Hemp Processing Centers Nationwide as Company Ramps Up New Product Launch
AQ
02:47pPHYSIOMICS : Wins GBP55,000 Contract With European Biotech Firm
AQ
02:46pDish Network CFO to step down, join Brookdale Senior Living
RE
02:46pGreg Cobb Named Ei Companies New Chief Financial Officer
PR
02:46pSOLminer’s In-Depth White Paper on Cryptocurrency is Now Available for Download
AC
02:45pREOPENING OF AVEC IN LANDQUART : modern foodvenience made by hand
PU
02:45pSHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02:45pDUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02:45pABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : At bargain prices, European banks attract value-hungry investors
2LUXOTTICA GROUP : Trade war threatens reign of luxury stocks
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
4NOVOZYMES A/S : NOVOZYMES A/S : Interim report for the first half of 2018
5ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP : ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2018 Second Quarter and Year ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.