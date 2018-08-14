The Global Market for Biometrics as a Service (BaaS): Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Biometrics as a Service Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biometrics as a Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The Biometrics as a Service market has found its usage across many industry verticals. Storage of biometrics data on the cloud has allowed organizations to cut down a lot of expenditure. This has also shifted the focus of the enterprises from traditional password storage to the use of biometrics.

The fact that the biometrics of particular individuals are so unique, the security assurance factor gets a substantial boost. Unique recognition methods like vein recognition make it really difficult to be duplicated. There have been advancements in the market which can revolutionize the industries like there is a technology which can authorize payments with the heart beats, but the technology is yet to be commercialized.

Key Highlights

Increasing Adoption of Fingerprint Recognition

North America to Provide New Opportunities

Notable Developments in the Market

May 2018: Gemalto announced its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies for integrating e-SIM into the Snapdragon mobile PC platform.

May 2018: Gealto implemented automated biometric control at the Columbian border for the country's border agency, Migracin Colombia.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Biometrics as a Service Market Insights

4. Biometrics as a Service Market Dynamics

5. Global Biometrics as a Service Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

3M Cogent (Gemalto)

Authentec (Apple)

Fujitsu

NEC Corporation

BioEngagable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

ImageWare Systems

M2SYS Technologies

Mobbeel

Precise Biometrics

SIC Biometrics

IriTech

BioID

Aware Inc.

Morpho S.A.S.

Fulcrum Biometrics LLC

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future Biometrics as a Service Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dt6m3h/the_global_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005555/en/