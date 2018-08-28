The Global Market for Business Analytics - Forecast to 2026: A $134.85 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Business
Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $52,645.43 million in
2017 and is expected to reach $134,857.72 million by 2026 growing at a
CAGR of 11% from 2017 to 2026.
Increasing cloud-based deployment, huge volume of data and change in
business environment are some of the key factors propelling the market
growth. However, factors such as high implementation cost and
disinclination in acceptance of business analytics are hindering the
market growth.
By Software, content analytics is estimated to have a significant growth
in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for
real-time data analytics and rising social networking data.
Based on Geography, North America is leading the market due to the
development and implementation of new technologies, increasing influence
of internet on sales of industrial goods.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 Global Business Analytics Market, By Deployment Type
6 Global Business Analytics Market, By Software
7 Global Business Analytics Market, By User Type
8 Global Business Analytics Market, By Services
9 Global Business Analytics Market, By End-User
10 Global Business Analytics Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
-
IBM
-
SAP SE
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
SAS Institute Inc.
-
Tableau Software Inc.
-
Microstrategy Incorporated
-
QLIK Technologies Inc.
-
Tibco Software Inc.
-
INFOR
-
Teradata Corporation
-
Adobe Systems Inc.
-
PanTerra Networks Inc.
