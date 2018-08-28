The Global Market for Business Analytics - Forecast to 2026: A $134.85 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Business Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $52,645.43 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $134,857.72 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2017 to 2026.

Increasing cloud-based deployment, huge volume of data and change in business environment are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high implementation cost and disinclination in acceptance of business analytics are hindering the market growth.

By Software, content analytics is estimated to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for real-time data analytics and rising social networking data.

Based on Geography, North America is leading the market due to the development and implementation of new technologies, increasing influence of internet on sales of industrial goods.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Global Business Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

6 Global Business Analytics Market, By Software

7 Global Business Analytics Market, By User Type

8 Global Business Analytics Market, By Services

9 Global Business Analytics Market, By End-User

10 Global Business Analytics Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

IBM

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software Inc.

Microstrategy Incorporated

QLIK Technologies Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

INFOR

Teradata Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

PanTerra Networks Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k86m3t/the_global_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005710/en/