The Global Market for Cable Trays to 2022 - CAGR to Grow at 9.33%: Key Vendors Featured are ABB, Atkore International, Chalfant, Eaton, Legrand, and Schneider Electric - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global cable tray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.33%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing
adoption of building automation systems (BAS) to enhance energy
efficiency. Furthermore, the growing popularity of automated
technologies in buildings will eventually create the need for proper and
effective wiring and cable management systems including cable trays.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
growing preference for cable trays over conduits. Owing to the
significant advantages offered by cable trays over cable conduits in
terms of design complexity, and low cost, the demand for cable trays is
likely to proliferate particularly in the emerging economies including
India and China.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the volatile raw material prices. The prices of
primary raw materials including aluminum, Iron ore, and copper
constituting a cable tray are often influenced by several other factors
including inflation, availability, and production.
