The Global Market for Cable Trays to 2022 - CAGR to Grow at 9.33%: Key Vendors Featured are ABB, Atkore International, Chalfant, Eaton, Legrand, and Schneider Electric - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cable Tray Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cable tray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing adoption of building automation systems (BAS) to enhance energy efficiency. Furthermore, the growing popularity of automated technologies in buildings will eventually create the need for proper and effective wiring and cable management systems including cable trays.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing preference for cable trays over conduits. Owing to the significant advantages offered by cable trays over cable conduits in terms of design complexity, and low cost, the demand for cable trays is likely to proliferate particularly in the emerging economies including India and China.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatile raw material prices. The prices of primary raw materials including aluminum, Iron ore, and copper constituting a cable tray are often influenced by several other factors including inflation, availability, and production.

Key Vendors

ABB

Atkore International

Chalfant

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Customer Landscape

9. Market Segmentation by End-User

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

