The Global Market for Cellulose Nanoparticles - Forecast to 2026: A $1.63 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 12:34pm CEST

The "Cellulose Nanoparticles - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Cellulose Nanoparticles Market is valued at $176.93 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% to reach $1,635.96 million by 2026.

Increasing usage of automotive body components, growing demand of cellulose nanoparticles in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries and easy availability of raw materials are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness of cellulose nanoparticles is hindering the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerable growth in the market owing to increasing disposable income in countries such as China and India. Subsequently, expansion in the automotive industry in this region is driving the market. China is likely to be one of the leading regional markets across the world due to growth in construction and automotive industries.

Based on High-Volume Applications, the paper coating is estimated to register a significant growth in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Global Cellulose Nanoparticles Market, By Application

6 Global Cellulose Nanoparticles Market, By Geography

7 Key Developments

8 Company Profiling

  • BASF SE
  • CP Kelco
  • Colorado School of Mines
  • Celluforce
  • Cellucomp Ltd.
  • Borregaard
  • Bowil Biotech
  • Daicel Corp.
  • Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc.
  • Lohmann & Rauscher Inc.
  • Forest Product Laboratories
  • Zelfo Technologies
  • Alberta Innovates
  • Melodia Ltd.
  • Nippon Paper Crecia Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3psb6t/the_global_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
