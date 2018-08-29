The Global Market for Cellulose Nanoparticles - Forecast to 2026: A $1.63 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cellulose
Nanoparticles - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Cellulose Nanoparticles Market is
valued at $176.93 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of
28% to reach $1,635.96 million by 2026.
Increasing usage of automotive body components, growing demand of
cellulose nanoparticles in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries and
easy availability of raw materials are some of the key factors
propelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness of cellulose
nanoparticles is hindering the market.
Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerable growth in the market
owing to increasing disposable income in countries such as China and
India. Subsequently, expansion in the automotive industry in this region
is driving the market. China is likely to be one of the leading regional
markets across the world due to growth in construction and automotive
industries.
Based on High-Volume Applications, the paper coating is estimated to
register a significant growth in the market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 Global Cellulose Nanoparticles Market, By Application
6 Global Cellulose Nanoparticles Market, By Geography
7 Key Developments
8 Company Profiling
-
BASF SE
-
CP Kelco
-
Colorado School of Mines
-
Celluforce
-
Cellucomp Ltd.
-
Borregaard
-
Bowil Biotech
-
Daicel Corp.
-
Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc.
-
Lohmann & Rauscher Inc.
-
Forest Product Laboratories
-
Zelfo Technologies
-
Alberta Innovates
-
Melodia Ltd.
-
Nippon Paper Crecia Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3psb6t/the_global_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005300/en/