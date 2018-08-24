The Global Market for Curcumin 2018-2025: Increasing Application in the Cosmetic & Pharmaceutical Industries Offers Lucrative Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Curcumin Market by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rise in consumer awareness towards health benefits of curcumin and growth in demand for herbal nutritional supplements are the major factors that drive the global curcumin market.

Curcumin find its extensive applications in skin ointments, syrups, and juices, which have helped expand its scope in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. In addition, curcumin functions effectively to alleviate depression, fight higher fat levels and reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases, which is expected to increase its commercial applications.

The increase in the use of curcumin in skin care applications including prevention from acne, scars, aging, eye infections, skin sores, and others are expected to fuel its demand in the personal care industry. Curcumin enhances and preserves the nutritional value of food, and therefore, is used for flavoring, coloring, or seasoning purposes in many global cuisines.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Consumer Consciousness Regarding Health Benefits of Curcumin

Clinical Utility of Curcumin Extract

Increasing Product Penetration in European Market

Restraints

Presence of Cheaper Synthetic Food Products

Formulation Challenges in Curcumin-Based Products

Opportunity

Increasing Application Scope in Cosmetic & Pharmaceutical Industry



