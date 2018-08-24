The Global Market for Curcumin 2018-2025: Increasing Application in the Cosmetic & Pharmaceutical Industries Offers Lucrative Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Curcumin
Rise in consumer awareness towards health benefits of curcumin and
growth in demand for herbal nutritional supplements are the major
factors that drive the global curcumin market.
Curcumin find its extensive applications in skin ointments, syrups, and
juices, which have helped expand its scope in the cosmetic and
pharmaceutical industry. In addition, curcumin functions effectively to
alleviate depression, fight higher fat levels and reduce risk of
cardiovascular diseases, which is expected to increase its commercial
applications.
The increase in the use of curcumin in skin care applications including
prevention from acne, scars, aging, eye infections, skin sores, and
others are expected to fuel its demand in the personal care industry.
Curcumin enhances and preserves the nutritional value of food, and
therefore, is used for flavoring, coloring, or seasoning purposes in
many global cuisines.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Rise in Consumer Consciousness Regarding Health Benefits of Curcumin
-
Clinical Utility of Curcumin Extract
-
Increasing Product Penetration in European Market
Restraints
-
Presence of Cheaper Synthetic Food Products
-
Formulation Challenges in Curcumin-Based Products
Opportunity
-
Increasing Application Scope in Cosmetic & Pharmaceutical Industry
