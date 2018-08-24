Log in
The Global Market for Curcumin 2018-2025: Increasing Application in the Cosmetic & Pharmaceutical Industries Offers Lucrative Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 01:06pm CEST

The "Curcumin Market by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rise in consumer awareness towards health benefits of curcumin and growth in demand for herbal nutritional supplements are the major factors that drive the global curcumin market.

Curcumin find its extensive applications in skin ointments, syrups, and juices, which have helped expand its scope in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. In addition, curcumin functions effectively to alleviate depression, fight higher fat levels and reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases, which is expected to increase its commercial applications.

The increase in the use of curcumin in skin care applications including prevention from acne, scars, aging, eye infections, skin sores, and others are expected to fuel its demand in the personal care industry. Curcumin enhances and preserves the nutritional value of food, and therefore, is used for flavoring, coloring, or seasoning purposes in many global cuisines.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Consumer Consciousness Regarding Health Benefits of Curcumin
  • Clinical Utility of Curcumin Extract
  • Increasing Product Penetration in European Market

Restraints

  • Presence of Cheaper Synthetic Food Products
  • Formulation Challenges in Curcumin-Based Products

Opportunity

  • Increasing Application Scope in Cosmetic & Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Curcumin Market, by Application

Chapter 5: Curcumin Market, by Geography

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

  • Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.
  • Synthite Industries Ltd.
  • BioThrive Sciences
  • Konark Herbals & Health Care
  • Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.
  • SV Agrofood
  • Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.
  • NOW Foods
  • Phyo life Sciences
  • Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Cepham Inc
  • Amoretti
  • Todd Botanical Therapeutics
  • FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH
  • Sabinsa Corporation
  • Verdure Sciences Inc.
  • Sanat Products Ltd.
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • The Synergy Company
  • Vitamaze GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mtqgfs/the_global_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
