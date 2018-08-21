The Global Market for Furniture 2018-2024: Analysis by Material Type, Distribution Channel, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Luxury
Furniture Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and
Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global luxury furniture market to grow with a
CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
Global luxury furniture market is showing a positive trend of
development around the globe. There are many factors which are showing a
positive outlook of market for medium and long term.
Global luxury furniture market is basically driven by various features
of the luxury furniture such as user friendly, easy to use, low cost,
lightweight, attractive design, available in multi-shade and color to
suit the interior decoration of house, affordability of costly furniture
set due to financing option provided by financing companies, social
status of consumers, motivational factors and other psychological
factors.
Availability of raw material and its adverse impact on environment and
health of living beings are hindering the growth of market. Continuous
increase of disposable income and increasing influence of corporate
culture would help to increase the market in long term.
North America has dominated the global luxury furniture market followed
by China, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe due to its industrial and
corporate culture, and financing facility for luxury furniture.
Asia region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast
period of 2018-2024 due to affordability by young couples, growing
disposable income among middle class family, personal factors,
functional factors, social factors and so on.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Luxury Furniture Market Overview
4. Global Luxury Furniture Market by Material Type
5. Global Luxury Furniture Market by Distribution Channel
6. Global Luxury Furniture Market by End-User
7. Global Luxury Furniture Market by Region 2016-2024
8. Companies Covered
-
Duresta Upholstery Ltd.
-
Muebles Pico
-
Valderamobili
-
Giovanni Visentin
-
Scavolini
-
Laura Ashley
-
Iola Furniture Ltd.
-
Nella Vetrina
-
Henredon Furniture Industries Inc.
-
Turri S.r.l.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xks9wt/the_global_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005564/en/