The Global Market for Furniture 2018-2024: Analysis by Material Type, Distribution Channel, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global luxury furniture market to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Global luxury furniture market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are showing a positive outlook of market for medium and long term.

Global luxury furniture market is basically driven by various features of the luxury furniture such as user friendly, easy to use, low cost, lightweight, attractive design, available in multi-shade and color to suit the interior decoration of house, affordability of costly furniture set due to financing option provided by financing companies, social status of consumers, motivational factors and other psychological factors.

Availability of raw material and its adverse impact on environment and health of living beings are hindering the growth of market. Continuous increase of disposable income and increasing influence of corporate culture would help to increase the market in long term.

North America has dominated the global luxury furniture market followed by China, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe due to its industrial and corporate culture, and financing facility for luxury furniture.

Asia region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024 due to affordability by young couples, growing disposable income among middle class family, personal factors, functional factors, social factors and so on.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Luxury Furniture Market Overview

4. Global Luxury Furniture Market by Material Type

5. Global Luxury Furniture Market by Distribution Channel

6. Global Luxury Furniture Market by End-User

7. Global Luxury Furniture Market by Region 2016-2024

8. Companies Covered

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Muebles Pico

Valderamobili

Giovanni Visentin

Scavolini

Laura Ashley

Iola Furniture Ltd.

Nella Vetrina

Henredon Furniture Industries Inc.

Turri S.r.l.

