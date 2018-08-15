The Global Market for Healthcare Analytics - Opportunities & Strategies to 2022: Market to Reach $34.1 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 24.8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare
Analytics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022"


The global market for healthcare analytics was valued at $11.3 billion
in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.1 billion by 2022, growing at a
CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.
Based on type of technology used, the healthcare analytics market is
segmented into descriptive, prescriptive and predictive analytics. Among
all these, descriptive analytics held the largest market share of 54% in
2016, whereas the predictive analytics market is growing at the highest
growth rate of 29% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.
The global healthcare analytics market based on the type of application
areas is segmented into four segments, which includes clinical data
analytics, administrative & operational analytics, financial data
analytics and others. The others segment comprise analytics used in
research, patient prevalence, etc.
Among these above mentioned applications, the market financial data
analytics segment accounted the largest market share of nearly 69% of
total market in 2016 and is followed by administrative and operational
analytics segment.
Major players operating in this market include Cerner Corporation,
Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, IBM Corporation, Truven Health
Analytics, Optum, and MedeAnalytics.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Qualitative Analysis
4. Porters Five Forces Analysis: Global Healthcare Analytics Market
5. Key M&A and Strategic Partnerships in Global Healthcare Analytics
Market
6. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, 2014-2022
7. Company Profiles
North America
-
Amitech Solutions
-
Analytics 4 Life Inc.
-
Cerner Corporation
-
Change Healthcare
-
Coral Health
-
Hortonworks
-
IBM Watson Health
-
Medical Information Technology
-
Oracle Corporation
-
PHEMI Systems
South America
-
Allscripts Health Solutions
-
Health Catalyst
-
IBM Corporation
-
Inovalon Inc.
-
McKesson Corporation
-
MedeAnalytics
-
Optum Inc.
-
Oracle Corporation
-
SAS Institute Inc.
-
Verisk Analytics Inc.
Western Europe
-
Kayentis
-
Linguamatics
-
MedeAnalytics International Limited
-
Medicalchain
-
Siemens Healthineers
-
Voluntis S.A.
Eastern Europe
-
Iryo
-
KindGeek
-
Milliman
-
N-iX
Asia-Pacific
-
Cerner Corporation
-
Hortonworks
-
Livehealth
-
Wipro Limited
Middle East
-
Cerner Corporation
-
Datos Health
-
POCARED Diagnostics Ltd.
Africa
-
IBM Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
