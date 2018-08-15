The Global Market for Healthcare Analytics - Opportunities & Strategies to 2022: Market to Reach $34.1 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 24.8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Analytics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for healthcare analytics was valued at $11.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Based on type of technology used, the healthcare analytics market is segmented into descriptive, prescriptive and predictive analytics. Among all these, descriptive analytics held the largest market share of 54% in 2016, whereas the predictive analytics market is growing at the highest growth rate of 29% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

The global healthcare analytics market based on the type of application areas is segmented into four segments, which includes clinical data analytics, administrative & operational analytics, financial data analytics and others. The others segment comprise analytics used in research, patient prevalence, etc.

Among these above mentioned applications, the market financial data analytics segment accounted the largest market share of nearly 69% of total market in 2016 and is followed by administrative and operational analytics segment.

Major players operating in this market include Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, IBM Corporation, Truven Health Analytics, Optum, and MedeAnalytics.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Qualitative Analysis

4. Porters Five Forces Analysis: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

5. Key M&A and Strategic Partnerships in Global Healthcare Analytics Market

6. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, 2014-2022

7. Company Profiles

North America

Amitech Solutions

Analytics 4 Life Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

Coral Health

Hortonworks

IBM Watson Health

Medical Information Technology

Oracle Corporation

PHEMI Systems

South America

Allscripts Health Solutions

Health Catalyst

IBM Corporation

Inovalon Inc.

McKesson Corporation

MedeAnalytics

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Verisk Analytics Inc.

Western Europe

Kayentis

Linguamatics

MedeAnalytics International Limited

Medicalchain

Siemens Healthineers

Voluntis S.A.

Eastern Europe

Iryo

KindGeek

Milliman

N-iX

Asia-Pacific

Cerner Corporation

Hortonworks

Livehealth

Wipro Limited

Middle East

Cerner Corporation

Datos Health

POCARED Diagnostics Ltd.

Africa

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fhqgln/the_global_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005539/en/