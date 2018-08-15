Log in
The Global Market for Healthcare Analytics - Opportunities & Strategies to 2022: Market to Reach $34.1 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 24.8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 06:04pm CEST

The "Healthcare Analytics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for healthcare analytics was valued at $11.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Based on type of technology used, the healthcare analytics market is segmented into descriptive, prescriptive and predictive analytics. Among all these, descriptive analytics held the largest market share of 54% in 2016, whereas the predictive analytics market is growing at the highest growth rate of 29% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

The global healthcare analytics market based on the type of application areas is segmented into four segments, which includes clinical data analytics, administrative & operational analytics, financial data analytics and others. The others segment comprise analytics used in research, patient prevalence, etc.

Among these above mentioned applications, the market financial data analytics segment accounted the largest market share of nearly 69% of total market in 2016 and is followed by administrative and operational analytics segment.

Major players operating in this market include Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, IBM Corporation, Truven Health Analytics, Optum, and MedeAnalytics.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Qualitative Analysis

4. Porters Five Forces Analysis: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

5. Key M&A and Strategic Partnerships in Global Healthcare Analytics Market

6. Global Healthcare Analytics Market, 2014-2022

7. Company Profiles

North America

  • Amitech Solutions
  • Analytics 4 Life Inc.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Change Healthcare
  • Coral Health
  • Hortonworks
  • IBM Watson Health
  • Medical Information Technology
  • Oracle Corporation
  • PHEMI Systems

South America

  • Allscripts Health Solutions
  • Health Catalyst
  • IBM Corporation
  • Inovalon Inc.
  • McKesson Corporation
  • MedeAnalytics
  • Optum Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Verisk Analytics Inc.

Western Europe

  • Kayentis
  • Linguamatics
  • MedeAnalytics International Limited
  • Medicalchain
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Voluntis S.A.

Eastern Europe

  • Iryo
  • KindGeek
  • Milliman
  • N-iX

Asia-Pacific

  • Cerner Corporation
  • Hortonworks
  • Livehealth
  • Wipro Limited

Middle East

  • Cerner Corporation
  • Datos Health
  • POCARED Diagnostics Ltd.

Africa

  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fhqgln/the_global_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
