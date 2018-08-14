The Global Market for Home Automation Systems: 2017-2018 to 2026 - Analysis by Type, Software Algorithm, Product, Protocol & Technology, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Home Automation System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Home Automation System Market accounted for $40.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $123.6 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Growing importance of home monitoring from remote locations, rise in Internet of Things and huge number of makers increasing their product portfolios are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.

However, market is more convenience-driven than necessity-driven and threat of device malfunctioning are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Moreover, a favorable government rule in numerous countries is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

Based on the software algorithms, proactive solutions section is anticipated to hold the main size of the home automation system market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America is one of the prominent regions in home automation systems market which will add maximum revenue globally owing to technical developments and significant application of home automation systems during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Home Automation System Market, By Type

6 Global Home Automation System Market, By Software Algorithm

7 Global Home Automation System Market, By Product

8 Global Home Automation System Market, By Protocol & Technology

9 Global Home Automation System Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Control4 Corporation

Legrand

Schneider Electric SE

Johnson Controls Inc.

Lutron

Zigbee Alliance

Savant Systems LLC

