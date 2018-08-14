The Global Market for Home Automation Systems: 2017-2018 to 2026 - Analysis by Type, Software Algorithm, Product, Protocol & Technology, and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Home
Automation System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Home Automation System Market
accounted for $40.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $123.6
billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.
Growing importance of home monitoring from remote locations, rise in
Internet of Things and huge number of makers increasing their product
portfolios are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.
However, market is more convenience-driven than necessity-driven and
threat of device malfunctioning are some of the factors hindering the
market growth.
Moreover, a favorable government rule in numerous countries is providing
ample opportunities for the market growth.
Based on the software algorithms, proactive solutions section is
anticipated to hold the main size of the home automation system market
during the forecast period.
By geography, North America is one of the prominent regions in home
automation systems market which will add maximum revenue globally owing
to technical developments and significant application of home automation
systems during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Home Automation System Market, By Type
6 Global Home Automation System Market, By Software Algorithm
7 Global Home Automation System Market, By Product
8 Global Home Automation System Market, By Protocol & Technology
9 Global Home Automation System Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
-
Siemens AG
-
ABB Ltd.
-
Crestron Electronics Inc.
-
Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
-
Control4 Corporation
-
Legrand
-
Schneider Electric SE
-
Johnson Controls Inc.
-
Lutron
-
Zigbee Alliance
-
Savant Systems LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zdhftx/the_global_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005642/en/