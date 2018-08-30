The Global Market for In-mold Labels: 2017-2018 to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "In-mold labels - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global In-mold labels Market accounted for $2.85 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rising demand for packaged food & beverages, increasing demand for environment-friendly labels and growing demand for proficient brand identification to the product are propelling the market growth.

However, growing usage of printed label description labelling, increase in prices of raw materials, designing customer-specific labels and complexity in management of supply chain are hindering the market growth.

Increasing demand for labels, 3D in-mold labeling technology, growing demand for frozen food in Europe, increased exports and establishment of various local regional manufacturing and packaging operations in the emerging economies provides ample opportunities for the market.

Based on geography, Europe acquired the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the rising industrialized output, pertaining to sustainable labels, and expanding demand for effective and efficient labelling solutions.

