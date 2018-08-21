The Global Market for Industrial Gloves: Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial Gloves Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global industrial gloves market to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. Among geographies, North America dominated the global industrial gloves market followed by Europe.

Huge presence of manufacturing industries coupled with strict rules and regulations on industrial safety is anticipated to remain the key factor for driving the growth of the industrial gloves market. Additionally, the demand for disposable gloves is driven by the low cost as compared to re-usable gloves. However, instability witnessed in the demand for rubber is anticipated to hamper the growth of the industrial gloves market.

Furthermore, it is observed that nitrile gloves are replacing rubber, which in turn is creating huge growth opportunities for the key players in the industrial gloves market. These nitrile gloves are gaining popularity owing to the allergy-free properties, puncture resistance and durable properties.

The prominent companies profiled in the industrial gloves market are Honeywell International Inc., SHOWA, Inc., Ansell Healthcare, and Superior Glove. The market players and entrants are adopting new strategies in their products and employ cost reduction to maintain and influence market position.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Industrial Gloves Market Overview

4. Industrial Gloves Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Industrial Gloves Market by Material

6. Global Industrial Gloves Market by End-User

7. Global Industrial Gloves Market by Region 2018-2024

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

Semperit AG Holding

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

Rubberex

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Towa Corporation

Shamrock Manufacturing Company Inc.

Superior Glove

Ansell Healthcare

SHOWA Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w46hr8/the_global_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005392/en/