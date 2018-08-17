The Global Market for Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO): 2018 Strategic Business Report, Forecast to 2024 - LPO Industry Witnesses Rampant Consolidation Activity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Legal
Process Outsourcing (LPO) - Global Strategic Business Report"
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, India,
the Philippines, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are
provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic
analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the
worldwide markets for Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) in US$ Million.
The global market is analyzed by the following Service Types
-
Litigation Support
-
Contract Drafting
-
E-Discovery
-
Patent Support
-
Others
The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche
players such as:
-
American Discovery (USA)
-
Amstar Litigation Support (USA)
-
Cobra Legal Solutions, LLC (USA)
-
CPA Global Limited (UK)
-
Elevate Services Inc. (USA)
-
Evalueserve, Ltd. (Switzerland)
-
Infosys BPM Ltd. (India)
-
Integreon, Inc. (USA)
-
Lex Outsourcing (India)
-
Mindcrest, Inc. (USA)
-
Morae Global Corporation (USA)
-
QuisLex (USA)
-
SmithDehn India (India)
-
Thomson Reuters Corporation (USA)
-
UnitedLex Corporation (USA)
-
Wipro Limited (India)
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions
2. Industry Overview
3. Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Issues
-
Law Firms Increasingly Adopt Outsourcing Models
-
Larger LPO Pure-Plays to Play a Decisive Role
-
Major Trends in the Global LPO Industry
-
Geographic Perspective
-
Leading Offshore Destinations
-
India - A Key Destination for Offshore Legal Services
-
European Firms Increasingly Opt for LPO
-
China Seeks to Attract LPO Work
-
LPO Services in Philippines to Witness Expansion
-
Mauritius Emerges as New LPO Destination
-
Mauritian Outsourcing Industry
-
Industry Perspective
-
Changes in the Law Industry Transform LPO
-
Legal Administrative and Secretarial Functions Gain Grip
-
Complex Processes Added to Paralegal Outsourcing
-
Integrated Technology Enabled Solutions Revolutionize Contract and
Litigation Processes
-
LPO Industry Witnesses Rampant Consolidation Activity
-
Negative Sentiments of US Policymakers Expected to Hurt LPO Industry
-
Legal Process Outsourcing to Restructure Law Practices Globally
4. Innovations and Advancements
5. Legal Process Outsourcing: An Overview
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries -
60)
-
The United States (22)
-
Europe (7)
-
The United Kingdom (3)
-
Rest of Europe (4)
-
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)
-
Latin America (1)
