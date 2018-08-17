Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Global Market for Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO): 2018 Strategic Business Report, Forecast to 2024 - LPO Industry Witnesses Rampant Consolidation Activity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 11:42am CEST

The "Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, India, the Philippines, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) in US$ Million.

The global market is analyzed by the following Service Types

  • Litigation Support
  • Contract Drafting
  • E-Discovery
  • Patent Support
  • Others

The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • American Discovery (USA)
  • Amstar Litigation Support (USA)
  • Cobra Legal Solutions, LLC (USA)
  • CPA Global Limited (UK)
  • Elevate Services Inc. (USA)
  • Evalueserve, Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • Infosys BPM Ltd. (India)
  • Integreon, Inc. (USA)
  • Lex Outsourcing (India)
  • Mindcrest, Inc. (USA)
  • Morae Global Corporation (USA)
  • QuisLex (USA)
  • SmithDehn India (India)
  • Thomson Reuters Corporation (USA)
  • UnitedLex Corporation (USA)
  • Wipro Limited (India)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

3. Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Issues

  • Law Firms Increasingly Adopt Outsourcing Models
  • Larger LPO Pure-Plays to Play a Decisive Role
  • Major Trends in the Global LPO Industry
  • Geographic Perspective
  • Leading Offshore Destinations
  • India - A Key Destination for Offshore Legal Services
  • European Firms Increasingly Opt for LPO
  • China Seeks to Attract LPO Work
  • LPO Services in Philippines to Witness Expansion
  • Mauritius Emerges as New LPO Destination
  • Mauritian Outsourcing Industry
  • Industry Perspective
  • Changes in the Law Industry Transform LPO
  • Legal Administrative and Secretarial Functions Gain Grip
  • Complex Processes Added to Paralegal Outsourcing
  • Integrated Technology Enabled Solutions Revolutionize Contract and Litigation Processes
  • LPO Industry Witnesses Rampant Consolidation Activity
  • Negative Sentiments of US Policymakers Expected to Hurt LPO Industry
  • Legal Process Outsourcing to Restructure Law Practices Globally

4. Innovations and Advancements

5. Legal Process Outsourcing: An Overview

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

6.2 Recent Industry Activity

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60)

  • The United States (22)
    • Europe (7)
    • The United Kingdom (3)
    • Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)
  • Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g6svf9/the_global_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pUSA EQUITIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:17pTARGET : Earnings scheduled for the week of 8/20/2018
AQ
12:17pNOVO NORDISK A/S : acquires Ziylo Ltd to accelerate its development of glucose responsive insulins
AQ
12:16pDATA RESPONS : 08/17/2018 Contract in Germany of NOK 25 million
PU
12:16pHINDUSTAN PETROLEUM : State-of-the-art Operator Training Simulator Center for HPCL’s Visakh Refinery
PU
12:16pHINDUSTAN PETROLEUM : HPCL’s ‘poWer’, India’s Most Trusted Brand
PU
12:16pMIDAS : Final Judgement - Hong Kong High Court
PU
12:16pICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : Joins Industry Group to Help Build a Strong AI and Robotics Ecosystem in Hong Kong
PU
12:16pSHIRE : Form 8.5 - Shire Plc
PU
12:16pSHIRE : Form 8.3 - - Shire PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Comedown Sows Tech Doubts -- WSJ
5HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Denmark's Maersk to spin off drilling, hand Total shares to investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.