The Global Market for Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO): 2018 Strategic Business Report, Forecast to 2024 - LPO Industry Witnesses Rampant Consolidation Activity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, India, the Philippines, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) in US$ Million.

The global market is analyzed by the following Service Types

Litigation Support

Contract Drafting

E-Discovery

Patent Support

Others

The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:

American Discovery (USA)

Amstar Litigation Support (USA)

Cobra Legal Solutions, LLC (USA)

CPA Global Limited (UK)

Elevate Services Inc. (USA)

Evalueserve, Ltd. (Switzerland)

Infosys BPM Ltd. (India)

Integreon, Inc. (USA)

Lex Outsourcing (India)

Mindcrest, Inc. (USA)

Morae Global Corporation (USA)

QuisLex (USA)

SmithDehn India (India)

Thomson Reuters Corporation (USA)

UnitedLex Corporation (USA)

Wipro Limited (India)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

3. Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Issues

Law Firms Increasingly Adopt Outsourcing Models

Larger LPO Pure-Plays to Play a Decisive Role

Major Trends in the Global LPO Industry

Geographic Perspective

Leading Offshore Destinations

India - A Key Destination for Offshore Legal Services

European Firms Increasingly Opt for LPO

China Seeks to Attract LPO Work

LPO Services in Philippines to Witness Expansion

Mauritius Emerges as New LPO Destination

Mauritian Outsourcing Industry

Industry Perspective

Changes in the Law Industry Transform LPO

Legal Administrative and Secretarial Functions Gain Grip

Complex Processes Added to Paralegal Outsourcing

Integrated Technology Enabled Solutions Revolutionize Contract and Litigation Processes

LPO Industry Witnesses Rampant Consolidation Activity

Negative Sentiments of US Policymakers Expected to Hurt LPO Industry

Legal Process Outsourcing to Restructure Law Practices Globally

4. Innovations and Advancements

5. Legal Process Outsourcing: An Overview

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

6.2 Recent Industry Activity

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60)

The United States (22) Europe (7) The United Kingdom (3) Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)

Latin America (1)

