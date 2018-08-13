The Global Market for Medical Device Connectivity - Forecast to 2026: CAGR to Grow at 21.8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical
Device Connectivity - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $772.3 million in 2017
and is expected to reach $4542.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
21.8%.
Rising dispersion of EHRs & health information exchange systems in
healthcare organizations, increasing focus on care quality and patient
safety and technological advances in wireless technologies &
Bluetooth-enabled medical devices are some of the factors favouring the
market growth. However, data privacy & security concerns and lack of
standard interfaces are hampering the market growth.
Based on products and services, medical device connectivity solutions
segment has witnessed significant growth due to the increased adoption
of EHRs and other interoperability solutions in healthcare
organizations, rising regulatory requirements & healthcare reforms and
the increasing need for integrated healthcare systems to get better
quality and outcome of healthcare.
By end user, home healthcare segment has acquired significant growth.
The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the growing
dependence of patients on telehealth solutions, such as remote
monitoring via phones and the internet to manage their health conditions.
By geography, North America dominated the medical device connectivity
market. Factors such as the presence of a huge number of healthcares IT
companies and high implementation of medical device connectivity
solutions for establishing interoperability to limit high healthcare
costs are boosting the market growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Product & Service
6 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Component
7 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Application
8 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By End User
9 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
-
GE Healthcare
-
Cisco Systems
-
Lantronix
-
Cerner
-
iHealth Lab
-
Bernoulli Enterprise
-
True Process
-
Infosys
-
Medtronic
-
Nanthealth
-
Philips Healthcare
-
Qualcomm
-
Siemens Healthcare
-
Digi International
-
Dragerwerk AG
-
eDevice Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dn7jgt/the_global_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005588/en/