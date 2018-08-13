The Global Market for Medical Device Connectivity - Forecast to 2026: CAGR to Grow at 21.8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical Device Connectivity - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $772.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4542.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.8%.

Rising dispersion of EHRs & health information exchange systems in healthcare organizations, increasing focus on care quality and patient safety and technological advances in wireless technologies & Bluetooth-enabled medical devices are some of the factors favouring the market growth. However, data privacy & security concerns and lack of standard interfaces are hampering the market growth.

Based on products and services, medical device connectivity solutions segment has witnessed significant growth due to the increased adoption of EHRs and other interoperability solutions in healthcare organizations, rising regulatory requirements & healthcare reforms and the increasing need for integrated healthcare systems to get better quality and outcome of healthcare.

By end user, home healthcare segment has acquired significant growth. The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the growing dependence of patients on telehealth solutions, such as remote monitoring via phones and the internet to manage their health conditions.

By geography, North America dominated the medical device connectivity market. Factors such as the presence of a huge number of healthcares IT companies and high implementation of medical device connectivity solutions for establishing interoperability to limit high healthcare costs are boosting the market growth.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Product & Service

6 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Component

7 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Application

8 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By End User

9 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

GE Healthcare

Cisco Systems

Lantronix

Cerner

iHealth Lab

Bernoulli Enterprise

True Process

Infosys

Medtronic

Nanthealth

Philips Healthcare

Qualcomm

Siemens Healthcare

Digi International

Dragerwerk AG

eDevice Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005588/en/