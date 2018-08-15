Log in
The Global Market for Medical Education 2018-2024: CAGR is Projected to Grow at 4.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 01:09pm CEST

The "Medical Education Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global medical education market to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on medical education market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical education market over the period of 2016 to 2024.

The World Federation of Medical Educators and WHO have close and fruitful collaboration towards the reorientation of medical education. The growing need to treat chronic diseases along with rapid increasing population over the globe is driving the growth of medical education market has created a need to increase the number of medical professionals.

In addition, major driving factors such as increasing preference for online education, growing awareness of global health discrepancy, rising exposure of advanced technologies and increasing penetration of internet are boosting the medical education market.

Moreover, the significant increase in aging population has created the need for allied healthcare professionals such as physiotherapists and nurses, which in turn is also driving the medical education market.

However, the lack of practical knowledge in distance education and cost of higher medical education in developed countries may hamper the growth medical education market. Going forward the technological advancement in the healthcare sector is expected to lead medical education market in near future.

North America has the highest market share in the medical education market in 2017. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth in medical education market in near future.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Medical Education Market Overview

4. Medical Education Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Medical Education Market by Training

6. Global Medical Education Market by Mode of Education

7. Global Medical Education Market by Region 2018-2024

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

  • GE Healthcare
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Gundersen Health System
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Bausch and Lomb
  • Essilor International S.A.
  • Alcona Inc.
  • Novartis International AG
  • Carl Zeiss AG
  • The Cooper Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rhk8r2/the_global_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
