Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Global Market for Plastic Packaging (2017-2026) to Grow at 5.4% CAGR - Environmental Concern is Hampering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 08:34pm CEST

The "Plastic Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $301.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $486.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for consumer goods, change in consumers' lifestyle with rapid urbanization, rising consumerism in emerging economies and consumers demand convenience processed and packaged foods are driving the market growth. However, environmental concerns regarding usage of plastic and packaging of medicines are hindering the market growth.

Based on end-user, the beauty & personal care segment held significant market share during the forecast period. Personal care packaging includes that of products such as cosmetics and toiletries. This industry has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years due to increasing consumer awareness toward grooming and hygiene.

By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the global market which can be attributed to rapidly growing end-use industries in key economies which is likely to drive demand for the market in this region over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Type of Plastic

6 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Material

7 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Product Type

8 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By End-User

9 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

  • Sonoco Products Company
  • AMCOR Limited
  • Berry Plastics Corporation
  • Ardagh Group
  • CPMC
  • BWAY
  • Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG
  • Bemis Company Inc.
  • Can-Pack
  • Consolidated Container Company
  • Coveris Holdings S.A.
  • Crown Holdings
  • Greif
  • Huhtamki OYJ
  • Kian Joo Group
  • Mondi Group
  • Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vm9bf9/the_global_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pHYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Second House Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany
BU
09:04pAsia Pacific Semiconductor Market Tracker 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:02pJACK IN BOX : Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 127,000 SF Leasehold Shopping Center in Orange County, California
AQ
09:02pCOLLINS : Completes Sale of Burger King and Church’s Chicken Drive-thru Properties in East Texas
AQ
09:02pALL IN THE FAMILY : Fort Worth’s McCart & Sycamore achieves top performing branch distinction
PU
09:01pPLAINTREE SYSTEMS INC. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results.
AQ
09:01pROOSTIFY : Adds Dr. Magid Abraham to Board of Directors
BU
09:01pNetwork-1 Receives Two New Patents from U.S. Patent Office
GL
09:00p2018 Automotive Semiconductor Market Tracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:00pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
4Global stocks climb; markets hail U.S.-Mexico trade deal
5TIFFANY & CO. : TIFFANY : results beat estimates, profit outlook up

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.