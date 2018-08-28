The Global Market for Plastic Packaging (2017-2026) to Grow at 5.4% CAGR - Environmental Concern is Hampering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plastic
Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
According to the report, the market accounted for $301.52 billion in
2017 and is expected to reach $486.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR
of 5.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for consumer goods,
change in consumers' lifestyle with rapid urbanization, rising
consumerism in emerging economies and consumers demand convenience
processed and packaged foods are driving the market growth. However,
environmental concerns regarding usage of plastic and packaging of
medicines are hindering the market growth.
Based on end-user, the beauty & personal care segment held significant
market share during the forecast period. Personal care packaging
includes that of products such as cosmetics and toiletries. This
industry has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years due to
increasing consumer awareness toward grooming and hygiene.
By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the global market which can be
attributed to rapidly growing end-use industries in key economies which
is likely to drive demand for the market in this region over the
forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Type of Plastic
6 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Material
7 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Product Type
8 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By End-User
9 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
-
Sonoco Products Company
-
AMCOR Limited
-
Berry Plastics Corporation
-
Ardagh Group
-
CPMC
-
BWAY
-
Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG
-
Bemis Company Inc.
-
Can-Pack
-
Consolidated Container Company
-
Coveris Holdings S.A.
-
Crown Holdings
-
Greif
-
Huhtamki OYJ
-
Kian Joo Group
-
Mondi Group
-
Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
-
Sealed Air Corporation
-
Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd.
