The Global Market for Plastic Packaging (2017-2026) to Grow at 5.4% CAGR - Environmental Concern is Hampering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plastic Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $301.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $486.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for consumer goods, change in consumers' lifestyle with rapid urbanization, rising consumerism in emerging economies and consumers demand convenience processed and packaged foods are driving the market growth. However, environmental concerns regarding usage of plastic and packaging of medicines are hindering the market growth.

Based on end-user, the beauty & personal care segment held significant market share during the forecast period. Personal care packaging includes that of products such as cosmetics and toiletries. This industry has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years due to increasing consumer awareness toward grooming and hygiene.

By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the global market which can be attributed to rapidly growing end-use industries in key economies which is likely to drive demand for the market in this region over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Type of Plastic

6 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Material

7 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Product Type

8 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By End-User

9 Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Sonoco Products Company

AMCOR Limited

Berry Plastics Corporation

Ardagh Group

CPMC

BWAY

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG

Bemis Company Inc.

Can-Pack

Consolidated Container Company

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Crown Holdings

Greif

Huhtamki OYJ

Kian Joo Group

Mondi Group

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vm9bf9/the_global_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005731/en/