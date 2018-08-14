Log in
The Global Market for Smoke Detectors to 2023 - CAGR to Grow at 10.02%: Growth Driven by Government Initiatives to Install Smoke Alarms - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 03:20pm CEST

The "Global Smoke Detectors Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smoke detector market was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.02%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Infrastructural development, such as the construction of hotels, residential and corporate buildings, educational institutions, entertainment buildings, and other commercial buildings, require fire protection. This is expected to increase the demand for smoke detectors, during the forecast period, thus, aiding in the growth of the market.

Increasing pressure from governments of various countries to use smoke detectors in all establishments is also expected to be a driver for the smoke detector market.

However, complexities associated with the installation of smoke detectors is expected to restrict the growth of smoke detector market, during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

  • Government Initiatives to Install Smoke Alarms Will Aid Market Growth
  • The Residential Smoke Detector Segment are expected to witness a Significant Growth Rate, over the Forecast Period
  • North America accounted for a Significant Share in the Market

Developments in the Market

  • March 2017 - Honeywell International Inc. had launched its first-ever professionally installed and monitored wireless combination smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detector for homes. The 5800COMBO is easy for dealers to install when compared to unmonitored detectors, and it helps protect homeowners from multiple dangers through continuous central station monitoring. This detector provides a high level of false alarm immunity, while quickly reacting to smoldering fire.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • Hochiki Corporation
  • Kidde Fire Safety
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Schneider Electric Co.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Tyco International PLC
  • Gentex Corporation
  • Siemens AG
  • Mircom Group
  • MSA Safety Inc.

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future Outlook of Smoke Detectors Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36xk23/the_global_market?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
