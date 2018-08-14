The Global Market for Smoke Detectors to 2023 - CAGR to Grow at 10.02%: Growth Driven by Government Initiatives to Install Smoke Alarms - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Smoke Detectors Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)"
The smoke detector market was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2017, and is
expected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.02%, over
the forecast period (2018-2023).
Infrastructural development, such as the construction of hotels,
residential and corporate buildings, educational institutions,
entertainment buildings, and other commercial buildings, require fire
protection. This is expected to increase the demand for smoke detectors,
during the forecast period, thus, aiding in the growth of the market.
Increasing pressure from governments of various countries to use smoke
detectors in all establishments is also expected to be a driver for the
smoke detector market.
However, complexities associated with the installation of smoke
detectors is expected to restrict the growth of smoke detector market,
during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
-
Government Initiatives to Install Smoke Alarms Will Aid Market Growth
-
The Residential Smoke Detector Segment are expected to witness a
Significant Growth Rate, over the Forecast Period
-
North America accounted for a Significant Share in the Market
Developments in the Market
-
March 2017 - Honeywell International Inc. had launched its first-ever
professionally installed and monitored wireless combination smoke and
carbon monoxide (CO) detector for homes. The 5800COMBO is easy for
dealers to install when compared to unmonitored detectors, and it
helps protect homeowners from multiple dangers through continuous
central station monitoring. This detector provides a high level of
false alarm immunity, while quickly reacting to smoldering fire.
Key Topics Covered
