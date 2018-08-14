The Global Market for Solar Water Heaters - Forecast to 2026: Analysis by System, Collector, Distribution Channel, Application, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Solar
According to the report, the Global Solar Water Heater Market is
expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
One of the major trends in the market is introduction of numerous
targets to diminish carbon emissions and encourage the expansion of
renewable energy.
Factors such as growing number of advancements and improvements in terms
of technology & durability and growing demand for high-quality solar
water heaters are fueling the market growth.
However, low category penetration due to heavy initial installation and
maintenance costs is limiting the expansion of the solar water heater
market.
By distribution channels, home improvement stores segment accounted for
the largest market share in the global market due to increasing number
of investments in devising account management, supply chain management
strategies, and enhancement of product assortment.
By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate with maximum
market share due to the rising number of solar water heater
installations in countries such as China and India.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By System
6 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Collector
7 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Distribution Channel
8 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Application
9 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By End-User
10 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
-
Rinnai Corp
-
V Guard Industries
-
Linuo Ritter
-
Chromagen Ltd.
-
Racold
-
Himin Solar Energy
-
Bosch Ltd.
-
Bradford White Corporation
-
Rheem manufacturing
-
A.O. Smith
-
Wagner Solar UK
-
Alternate Energy Technologies
-
SunTank
-
Viessmann Manufacturing
-
EMMVEE Solar Systems
-
Jinyi Solar
-
Genersys
