The Global Market for Solar Water Heaters - Forecast to 2026: Analysis by System, Collector, Distribution Channel, Application, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Solar Water Heater - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Solar Water Heater Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

One of the major trends in the market is introduction of numerous targets to diminish carbon emissions and encourage the expansion of renewable energy.

Factors such as growing number of advancements and improvements in terms of technology & durability and growing demand for high-quality solar water heaters are fueling the market growth.

However, low category penetration due to heavy initial installation and maintenance costs is limiting the expansion of the solar water heater market.

By distribution channels, home improvement stores segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market due to increasing number of investments in devising account management, supply chain management strategies, and enhancement of product assortment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate with maximum market share due to the rising number of solar water heater installations in countries such as China and India.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By System

6 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Collector

7 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Distribution Channel

8 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Application

9 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By End-User

10 Global Solar Water Heater Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

Rinnai Corp

V Guard Industries

Linuo Ritter

Chromagen Ltd.

Racold

Himin Solar Energy

Bosch Ltd.

Bradford White Corporation

Rheem manufacturing

A.O. Smith

Wagner Solar UK

Alternate Energy Technologies

SunTank

Viessmann Manufacturing

EMMVEE Solar Systems

Jinyi Solar

Genersys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fxjtll/the_global_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005338/en/