The Global Neurological Biomarkers Market for Alzheimers & Parkinsons Diseases 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Neurological
Biomarkers Market for Alzheimers and Parkinsons Diseases - Global
Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market was valued at $3,958.5 million in 2017, and is
projected to reach $8,579.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%
from 2018 to 2025. China accounted for one-ninth share of the total
market of neurological biomarkers for Alzheimers in 2017.
The neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimers disease generated a
revenue of $2,636.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $6,122.5
million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025.
Conversely, neurological biomarkers market for Parkinsons disease
generated a revenue of $1,321.8 million in 2017, and is expected to
reach $2,457.4 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 8%.
Upsurge in the incidence of Alzheimers and Parkinsons diseases is
anticipated to contribute to the robust growth of neurological
biomarkers. In addition, increase in adoption of neurological biomarkers
in drug development and validation has been witnessed over the years to
improve the accuracy of clinical trials. Furthermore, rise in preference
towards personalized medicine is expected to offer profitable
opportunities for the expansion of neurological biomarkers applied
across Alzheimers and Parkinsons.
The major companies profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories,
Myriad RBM, Proteome Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Athena
Diagnostics, Immunarray Pvt. Ltd., Quanterix Corporation, Diagenic ASA,
Psynova Neurotech, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.
Other prominent players in the value chain include Qiagen, AbaStar MDx,
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Abiant, Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Athena
Diagnostics, Banyan Biomarkers, and ProteoSys AG.
Key Findings
-
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018
to 2025 in the neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimers.
-
The U.S. accounted for maximum revenue in 2017 in the market for both
Alzheimers and Parkinsons, and is anticipated to maintain this trend
throughout the forecast period.
-
EU5 region generated second highest revenue in 2017 in the market for
both Alzheimers & Parkinsons, and is expected to continue this trend
throughout the forecast period.
-
China is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to
2025 in the neurological biomarkers market for Parkinsons disease.
