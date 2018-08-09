The Global Neurological Biomarkers Market for Alzheimers & Parkinsons Diseases 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Neurological Biomarkers Market for Alzheimers and Parkinsons Diseases - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market was valued at $3,958.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,579.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025. China accounted for one-ninth share of the total market of neurological biomarkers for Alzheimers in 2017.

The neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimers disease generated a revenue of $2,636.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $6,122.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. Conversely, neurological biomarkers market for Parkinsons disease generated a revenue of $1,321.8 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,457.4 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 8%.

Upsurge in the incidence of Alzheimers and Parkinsons diseases is anticipated to contribute to the robust growth of neurological biomarkers. In addition, increase in adoption of neurological biomarkers in drug development and validation has been witnessed over the years to improve the accuracy of clinical trials. Furthermore, rise in preference towards personalized medicine is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of neurological biomarkers applied across Alzheimers and Parkinsons.

The major companies profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Myriad RBM, Proteome Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Athena Diagnostics, Immunarray Pvt. Ltd., Quanterix Corporation, Diagenic ASA, Psynova Neurotech, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Other prominent players in the value chain include Qiagen, AbaStar MDx, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Abiant, Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Athena Diagnostics, Banyan Biomarkers, and ProteoSys AG.

Key Findings

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025 in the neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimers.

The U.S. accounted for maximum revenue in 2017 in the market for both Alzheimers and Parkinsons, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

EU5 region generated second highest revenue in 2017 in the market for both Alzheimers & Parkinsons, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

China is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025 in the neurological biomarkers market for Parkinsons disease.

