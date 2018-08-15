Log in
The Global Online Pharmacy Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2018-2024: Analysis on Opportunities & Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 01:24pm CEST

The "Online Pharmacy Market : Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the Global online pharmacy market to grow with a CAGR of 17.5% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report on online pharmacy market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global online pharmacy market over the period of 2016 to 2024.

Growing internet usage worldwide, developed healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness among the user about benefits of ecommerce are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Change in customer behavior with an increased demand for convenience is the key factors for the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing adoption of digital technology in healthcare sector is expected to fuel growth in this market.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for online pharmacy. Growing adoption of ecommerce, increasing pharmaceutical needs and rise in geriatric population are some of the key factors that drive the growth in this region.

Increase in investments and government initiatives for improving the healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest rate in the coming years. The online pharmacy market in China and India have a huge potential for growth. Changing guidelines in the regions and rise in demand for customer healthcare products due to change in lifestyle is driving the market growth of these countries.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Online Pharmacy Market Overview

4. Global Online Pharmacy Market by Type 2018-2024

5. Global Online Pharmacy Market by End Use Channel 2018-2024

8. Global Online Pharmacy Market by Regions 2018-2024

9. Companies Covered

  • Drugstore.com Inc
  • The SANICARE Group
  • Domzdrowia.pl SA
  • CanDrugstore.com
  • Walgreen Co
  • Rowlands Pharmacy
  • Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd
  • eDrugstore.MD
  • CanadaDrugs.com

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3gm39b/the_global_online?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
