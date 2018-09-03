Log in
The Global Openstack Service Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during 2017-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

The "Global Openstack Service Market - Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global OpenStack service market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period 2017-2024.

Key factors driving market growth are no compulsion of vendor lock-in, fast and easy deployment, advantage of wide community support and technological advancements. Increasing security concerns is expected to restrain the market growth.

However, increase in the number of OpenStack service providers, high adoption rate in the telecom vertical and increased adoption of cloud are expected to provide lucrative market opportunities. Complexities in integrating open-source software and scalability issue is expected to challenge the market growth.

Key Highlights

  • On the basis of components, solution is the dominating segment owing to the increased requirement to simplify the control, operation and maintenance of open source platforms.
  • On the basis of organization size, large enterprises is the dominating organization size segment owing to the increased adoption of OpenStack security services in large enterprises worldwide.
  • On the basis of verticals, IT is the leading vertical segment due to the availability of the highly scalable storage as a service offering, huge adoption of cloud services in IT enterprises for the development of OpenStack software. However, telecommunication is the fastest growing vertical segment.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Global Openstack Service Market, by Component

5. Global Openstack Service Market, by Organization Size

6. Global Openstack Service Market, by Vertical

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Geographic Analysis

9. Company Profiles

  • Bright Computing Inc. (U.S.)
  • Canonical Ltd. (UK)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Dell EMC (U.S.)
  • Easystack (China)
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)
  • Huawei Technologies (China)
  • IBM (U.S.)
  • Mirantis Inc. (U.S.)
  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
  • Platform9 Systems (U.S.)
  • Rackspace Inc. (U.S.)
  • Red Hat Inc. (U.S)
  • Suse (Germany)
  • VMware (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nsqj8q/the_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
