The Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market - Forecast to 2022: Tremendous Growth is Expected - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market has increased at a significant annual growth rate during the years 2016-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is expected to increase due to aging population, growth in GNI per capita, growing urban population, increasing incidence of certain types of cancer, rise in the number of people with cancer, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost of oncology treatment, side effects and toxicity, failure of clinical trials, time consuming and uncertain regulatory process, etc.

The drugs approved as a PD-1 inhibitors are Pembrolizumab and Nivolumab and the drugs approved as a PD-L1 inhibitors are atezolizumab, Durvalumab and Avelumab. There are various PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors which are still in experimental phases of development.

The adverse effects of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are pneumonitis, colitis, skin reactions, immune thrombocytopenia, cardiac insufficiency, diarrhea, pruritus, myocarditis and pneumonitis. PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors has a long history with continuously evolving new generation PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors.

The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market can be segmented on the basis of type, indications, drug and distribution channel.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

AstraZeneca

BeiGene Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Roche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/587ctf/the_global_pd1?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005457/en/