Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Global Polydextrose Market 2018 - Opportunity Outlook to 2023 Featuring Tate & Lyle, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Shandong Minqiang Biotech, Baolingbao Biology, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 12:17pm CEST

The "Global Polydextrose Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polydextrose market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023) due to the increased application of polydextrose in bakery and confectionery products, supplements, beverages, sauces, and others, owing to its inherent properties like low calorie, odorless, and solubility among others.

The market is driven by the increased applications of polydextrose as a humectant, stabilizer and thickener, in bakery and confectionery products, beverages, yogurts, salad dressings and others. Also, with the rising number of diseases like obesity, diabetes and others, the use of polydextrose has increased in functional edible products as it is a high in fiber and is low in calories.

However, due to the availability of a large number of ingredients like carrageen, gelatin, and stevia among others, which be used as a replacement of polydextrose, is expected to lower the market share. The presence of a large number of substitutes is expected to pose a threat to polydextrose manufacturers by lowering its bargaining power.

Companies are observed to engage into agreements with food and beverage manufacturers to expand its market share. Further, extensive marketing of polydextrose by placing significant emphasis on its properties and utilization is expected to increase the awareness about the product and driving its demand in the future.

By application, the highest application of dextrose is found to be in bakery and confectionery products, due to its increased application as a stabilizer, thickener and others.

North America is observed to be the holding the largest market share in the global polydextrose market in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to favorable regulations implemented by the U.S. FDA.

Further, the demand for polydextrose is projected to be the highest in the Asia-Pacific countries like India and China during the forecast period, owing to the developments in functional food products and rising health concern in this region.

Key Market Development

Tate & Lyle has expanded its manufacturing capacity, and upgraded its processes, at its STA-LITE Polydextrose facility in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China. This expansion has increased the capacity at the facility in Nantong by more than three times from when it was acquired by Tate & Lyle in 2014.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Insights

3. Market Overview

4. Market Segmentation

5. Regional Market Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

  • Tate & Lyle
  • DuPont Nutrition & Health
  • Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
  • Baolingbao Biology
  • CJ CheilJedang Corp.
  • Van Wankum Ingredients
  • Golden Grain Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fxq7kq/the_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:39pCARETECH : Form 8.3 -
AQ
12:39pGlobal Drone Data Services and Analytics Market, 2018-2023 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 53.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:38pNovartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo
RE
12:38pCOMPUTER SERVICES : Student Support for Computer Services
AQ
12:38pMEDCOMTECH : Nrc annual license fee
AQ
12:38pINTEG SRVS : Presolicitation Notice for One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS). OASIS is a Multiple Award (MA), Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) solicitation
AQ
12:38pGlobe intensifies drive to recover PH's severely depleted primary rainforests
AQ
12:37pTOYOTA INDUSTRIES : Notice of Intent to Sole Source Uster Testing Equipment Preventative Maintenance Contract
AQ
12:37pNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : J-- Nuance Extension, PO 589-18-3-1617-0116 (VA-18-00121687)
AQ
12:37pNOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD SOLE SOURCE CATERPILLAR EQUIPMENT REPAIRS, SOLICITATION : W912ee18q0031
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3AUROBINDO PHARMA : AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells parts of Sandoz U.S. to India's Aurobindo for $900 millio..
4YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in R..
5GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.