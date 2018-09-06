The Global Polydextrose Market 2018 - Opportunity Outlook to 2023 Featuring Tate & Lyle, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Shandong Minqiang Biotech, Baolingbao Biology, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Polydextrose Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polydextrose market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023) due to the increased application of polydextrose in bakery and confectionery products, supplements, beverages, sauces, and others, owing to its inherent properties like low calorie, odorless, and solubility among others.

The market is driven by the increased applications of polydextrose as a humectant, stabilizer and thickener, in bakery and confectionery products, beverages, yogurts, salad dressings and others. Also, with the rising number of diseases like obesity, diabetes and others, the use of polydextrose has increased in functional edible products as it is a high in fiber and is low in calories.

However, due to the availability of a large number of ingredients like carrageen, gelatin, and stevia among others, which be used as a replacement of polydextrose, is expected to lower the market share. The presence of a large number of substitutes is expected to pose a threat to polydextrose manufacturers by lowering its bargaining power.

Companies are observed to engage into agreements with food and beverage manufacturers to expand its market share. Further, extensive marketing of polydextrose by placing significant emphasis on its properties and utilization is expected to increase the awareness about the product and driving its demand in the future.

By application, the highest application of dextrose is found to be in bakery and confectionery products, due to its increased application as a stabilizer, thickener and others.

North America is observed to be the holding the largest market share in the global polydextrose market in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to favorable regulations implemented by the U.S. FDA.

Further, the demand for polydextrose is projected to be the highest in the Asia-Pacific countries like India and China during the forecast period, owing to the developments in functional food products and rising health concern in this region.

Key Market Development

Tate & Lyle has expanded its manufacturing capacity, and upgraded its processes, at its STA-LITE Polydextrose facility in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China. This expansion has increased the capacity at the facility in Nantong by more than three times from when it was acquired by Tate & Lyle in 2014.

