The Global Polydextrose Market 2018 - Opportunity Outlook to 2023 Featuring Tate & Lyle, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Shandong Minqiang Biotech, Baolingbao Biology, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Polydextrose Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global polydextrose market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4%
during the forecast period (2018-2023) due to the increased application
of polydextrose in bakery and confectionery products, supplements,
beverages, sauces, and others, owing to its inherent properties like low
calorie, odorless, and solubility among others.
The market is driven by the increased applications of polydextrose as a
humectant, stabilizer and thickener, in bakery and confectionery
products, beverages, yogurts, salad dressings and others. Also, with the
rising number of diseases like obesity, diabetes and others, the use of
polydextrose has increased in functional edible products as it is a high
in fiber and is low in calories.
However, due to the availability of a large number of ingredients like
carrageen, gelatin, and stevia among others, which be used as a
replacement of polydextrose, is expected to lower the market share. The
presence of a large number of substitutes is expected to pose a threat
to polydextrose manufacturers by lowering its bargaining power.
Companies are observed to engage into agreements with food and beverage
manufacturers to expand its market share. Further, extensive marketing
of polydextrose by placing significant emphasis on its properties and
utilization is expected to increase the awareness about the product and
driving its demand in the future.
By application, the highest application of dextrose is found to be in
bakery and confectionery products, due to its increased application as a
stabilizer, thickener and others.
North America is observed to be the holding the largest market share in
the global polydextrose market in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a
significant rate over the forecast period due to favorable regulations
implemented by the U.S. FDA.
Further, the demand for polydextrose is projected to be the highest in
the Asia-Pacific countries like India and China during the forecast
period, owing to the developments in functional food products and rising
health concern in this region.
Key Market Development
Tate & Lyle has expanded its manufacturing capacity, and upgraded its
processes, at its STA-LITE Polydextrose facility in Nantong, Jiangsu
Province, China. This expansion has increased the capacity at the
facility in Nantong by more than three times from when it was acquired
by Tate & Lyle in 2014.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Market Insights
3. Market Overview
4. Market Segmentation
5. Regional Market Analysis
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
-
Tate & Lyle
-
DuPont Nutrition & Health
-
Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
-
Baolingbao Biology
-
CJ CheilJedang Corp.
-
Van Wankum Ingredients
-
Golden Grain Group Limited
