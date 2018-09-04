The Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market is Expected to Surpass $8 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market - Segmented by Component (Tags or Signal Transmitter, Wi-fi Networks), End-user Verticals (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The real-time location system market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 8.01 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 30.45% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Owing to recent advancements in technology, many industries are willing to adopt new systems to improve efficiency. With the advent of networked, cloud, and Internet of Things systems, industries, we now have the opportunity to automate their systems. In addition, with advancements in advanced analytics and big data systems, the management of systems has become easier. Thus, increased adoption in industries and technological advancements are driving the growth of RTLS.

However, lack of awareness in many developing countries is hindering the growth of these systems. In addition, most of the organizations in need of these systems are very small. The high initial investment involved in installing RTLS and maintenance is restraining the growth of the RTLS market.

Major Market Developments

Smartbow GmbH and Nanotron Technologies GmbH announced that they are entering into an exclusive supply agreement for nanoLOC location chips. The product delivered by nanotron is used in both the Smartbow ear tag and the nanotron-provided receiver.

Sensera Limited announced the acquisition of Nanotron Technologies GmbH, a provider of location-awareness products and services based in Berlin (Germany). Nanotron's products consist of location chips, smart modules, and location software that enable precise real-time positioning and concurrent wireless data communication.

Companies Profiled

AeroScout Inc.

Awarepoint Corporation

CenTrak

Ekahau

Identec Group AG

Nanotron Technologies

Savi Technology

Sonoitor Technologies Inc.

TeleTracking Technologies Inc.

Ubisense Group PLC

Versus Technology

Zebra Technologies

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Real Time Location Systems Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

7. Investment Analysis

8. Outlook of the Global Real-time Location Systems Market

