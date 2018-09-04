The Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market is Expected to Surpass $8 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market - Segmented by Component (Tags
or Signal Transmitter, Wi-fi Networks), End-user Verticals (Aerospace
and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare), and Region - Growth, Trends, and
Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The real-time location system market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in
2017, and is expected to reach USD 8.01 billion by 2023, growing at a
CAGR of 30.45% over the forecast period (2018-2023).
Owing to recent advancements in technology, many industries are willing
to adopt new systems to improve efficiency. With the advent of
networked, cloud, and Internet of Things systems, industries, we now
have the opportunity to automate their systems. In addition, with
advancements in advanced analytics and big data systems, the management
of systems has become easier. Thus, increased adoption in industries and
technological advancements are driving the growth of RTLS.
However, lack of awareness in many developing countries is hindering the
growth of these systems. In addition, most of the organizations in need
of these systems are very small. The high initial investment involved in
installing RTLS and maintenance is restraining the growth of the RTLS
market.
Major Market Developments
Smartbow GmbH and Nanotron Technologies GmbH announced that they are
entering into an exclusive supply agreement for nanoLOC location
chips. The product delivered by nanotron is used in both the Smartbow
ear tag and the nanotron-provided receiver.
Sensera Limited announced the acquisition of Nanotron Technologies
GmbH, a provider of location-awareness products and services based in
Berlin (Germany). Nanotron's products consist of location chips, smart
modules, and location software that enable precise real-time
positioning and concurrent wireless data communication.
Companies Profiled
AeroScout Inc.
Awarepoint Corporation
CenTrak
Ekahau
Identec Group AG
Nanotron Technologies
Savi Technology
Sonoitor Technologies Inc.
TeleTracking Technologies Inc.
Ubisense Group PLC
Versus Technology
Zebra Technologies
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Real Time Location Systems Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
7. Investment Analysis
8. Outlook of the Global Real-time Location Systems Market
