The Global Retail Cloud Market 2018-2023: A $40.75 Billion Opportunity, Driven by the Increasing Adoption of Smartphones - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Retail Cloud Market - Segmented by Type of Solution, Type of Model, Type of Deployment, Size of Organization (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail cloud market was valued at USD 13.24 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 40.75 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 20.61% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The retail industry is undergoing tremendous change, and the business environment has become a truly multi-channel world. The increased volume of data that needs to be processed to make crucial decisions, especially in deducing and utilizing the marketing and merchandising analytics has prompted the demand of cloud in the retail market.

Increasing adoption of smartphones and shift toward omni-channel experience are a few factors driving the retail cloud market, while the high cost of deployment is hindering the market growth.

Software-as-a-Service

The ever-changing business requirements are making retail industries less willing to integrate and maintain expensive on-premise solutions. Hence, the SaaS computing model is serving as one of the attractive cloud solutions for the companies looking to meet their diverse logistic needs and overcome economic challenges.

In addition, to manage the demand for products, ensuring a balanced portfolio being offered to customers is boosting the adoption of SaaS-based resource management solutions. SaaS applications are increasingly being used in small & medium enterprises (SMEs), which are unlikely to be attracted by the prospect of deploying and managing on-premise infrastructure and applications.

Notable Developments in the Market

SAP SE updated enterprise information management (EIM) portfolio to help customers better manage and use their data for digital transformation, cloud, Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and data protection and privacy.

Infor expanded ERP into the Extended Supply Chain. Infor is now able to connect the core applications of an enterprise with its logistics, supplier, and finance networks, increasing network-wide visibility, collaboration, efficiency, and responsiveness, making an enterprise more agile and competitive.

