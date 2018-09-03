Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Global Retail Cloud Market 2018-2023: A $40.75 Billion Opportunity, Driven by the Increasing Adoption of Smartphones - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 06:20pm CEST

The "Global Retail Cloud Market - Segmented by Type of Solution, Type of Model, Type of Deployment, Size of Organization (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail cloud market was valued at USD 13.24 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 40.75 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 20.61% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The retail industry is undergoing tremendous change, and the business environment has become a truly multi-channel world. The increased volume of data that needs to be processed to make crucial decisions, especially in deducing and utilizing the marketing and merchandising analytics has prompted the demand of cloud in the retail market.

Increasing adoption of smartphones and shift toward omni-channel experience are a few factors driving the retail cloud market, while the high cost of deployment is hindering the market growth.

Software-as-a-Service

The ever-changing business requirements are making retail industries less willing to integrate and maintain expensive on-premise solutions. Hence, the SaaS computing model is serving as one of the attractive cloud solutions for the companies looking to meet their diverse logistic needs and overcome economic challenges.

In addition, to manage the demand for products, ensuring a balanced portfolio being offered to customers is boosting the adoption of SaaS-based resource management solutions. SaaS applications are increasingly being used in small & medium enterprises (SMEs), which are unlikely to be attracted by the prospect of deploying and managing on-premise infrastructure and applications.

Notable Developments in the Market

  • SAP SE updated enterprise information management (EIM) portfolio to help customers better manage and use their data for digital transformation, cloud, Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and data protection and privacy.
  • Infor expanded ERP into the Extended Supply Chain. Infor is now able to connect the core applications of an enterprise with its logistics, supplier, and finance networks, increasing network-wide visibility, collaboration, efficiency, and responsiveness, making an enterprise more agile and competitive.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • DXC Technology
  • Epicor Software Corporation
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Infor Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • JDA Software Group Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Rapidscale
  • Retailcloud
  • SAP SE
  • Syntel Inc.

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of the Market

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zz692v/the_global_retail?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:22pSIT : Esercizio dei Warrant SIT
PU
07:22pWHIRLPOOL : Experience the easier Indesit Push&Go Slim Size Dishwasher
PU
07:21pKAO : UK beauty brand Molton Brown comes to India
AQ
07:18pGrowth Insights for the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:17pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Second Quarter 2018 Euro and GBP Equivalent Dividend Payments
PR
07:15pROBINSONS RETAIL : raises stake in Ministop Philippines
AQ
07:15pGLOBAL SECURITY & VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018-2023 : CAGR to Grow at 10% with BFSI Holding the Largest Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:14pABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Bayron, Salvador eye record feat in Aboitiz Invitational
AQ
07:13pHENNES & MAURITZ : HM fashion retailer raises turnover in Latvia by 14.2% in FY
AQ
07:12pTEMBO : SuperSport United haven’t won anything yet
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
3UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.