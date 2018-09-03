The Global Retail Cloud Market 2018-2023: A $40.75 Billion Opportunity, Driven by the Increasing Adoption of Smartphones - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global retail cloud market was valued at USD 13.24 billion in 2017
and is estimated to reach USD 40.75 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of
20.61% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.
The retail industry is undergoing tremendous change, and the business
environment has become a truly multi-channel world. The increased volume
of data that needs to be processed to make crucial decisions, especially
in deducing and utilizing the marketing and merchandising analytics has
prompted the demand of cloud in the retail market.
Increasing adoption of smartphones and shift toward omni-channel
experience are a few factors driving the retail cloud market, while the
high cost of deployment is hindering the market growth.
Software-as-a-Service
The ever-changing business requirements are making retail industries
less willing to integrate and maintain expensive on-premise solutions.
Hence, the SaaS computing model is serving as one of the attractive
cloud solutions for the companies looking to meet their diverse logistic
needs and overcome economic challenges.
In addition, to manage the demand for products, ensuring a balanced
portfolio being offered to customers is boosting the adoption of
SaaS-based resource management solutions. SaaS applications are
increasingly being used in small & medium enterprises (SMEs), which are
unlikely to be attracted by the prospect of deploying and managing
on-premise infrastructure and applications.
Notable Developments in the Market
-
SAP SE updated enterprise information management (EIM) portfolio to
help customers better manage and use their data for digital
transformation, cloud, Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and
data protection and privacy.
-
Infor expanded ERP into the Extended Supply Chain. Infor is now able
to connect the core applications of an enterprise with its logistics,
supplier, and finance networks, increasing network-wide visibility,
collaboration, efficiency, and responsiveness, making an enterprise
more agile and competitive.
