The Global Telecom Managed Services Market 2017-2018: $39.52 Billion Opportunity Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Telecom Managed Services - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Telecom Managed Services Market accounted for $11.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $39.52 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Increased need for operational efficiency, cost decrease in managing enterprise infrastructure and increasing consumption in productivity applications are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, privacy and security issues are one of the major factors restraining the market. Huge demand for cloud-based offerings will be a key trend for market growth.

Small and Medium Enterprises are adopting managed services for managing and operating their business infrastructure including network implementation, data center management, mobility, and security services. With the increasing number of SMEs universally, the necessity of managed services is also growing.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due the rising internet & mobile services and establishments of new data centers. China and India are rapidly growing in terms of technology adoption and foreign direct investment.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Telecom Managed Services Market, By Organization Size

6 Global Telecom Managed Services Market, By Service Type

7 Global Telecom Managed Services Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Hewlett-Packard

AT&T

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Accenture

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Microsoft

Cisco Systems Inc.

TCS

Unisys

Wipro

Tech Mahindra Limited

NTT Data Corporation

Ericsson

Fujitsu

GTT Communications Inc.

