The Global Telecom Managed Services Market 2017-2018: $39.52 Billion Opportunity Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Telecom
Managed Services - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Telecom Managed Services Market
accounted for $11.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $39.52
billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.
Increased need for operational efficiency, cost decrease in managing
enterprise infrastructure and increasing consumption in productivity
applications are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.
However, privacy and security issues are one of the major factors
restraining the market. Huge demand for cloud-based offerings will be a
key trend for market growth.
Small and Medium Enterprises are adopting managed services for managing
and operating their business infrastructure including network
implementation, data center management, mobility, and security services.
With the increasing number of SMEs universally, the necessity of managed
services is also growing.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the
forecast period due the rising internet & mobile services and
establishments of new data centers. China and India are rapidly growing
in terms of technology adoption and foreign direct investment.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 Global Telecom Managed Services Market, By Organization Size
6 Global Telecom Managed Services Market, By Service Type
7 Global Telecom Managed Services Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
Hewlett-Packard
-
AT&T
-
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
-
Accenture
-
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
-
Microsoft
-
Cisco Systems Inc.
-
TCS
-
Unisys
-
Wipro
-
Tech Mahindra Limited
-
NTT Data Corporation
-
Ericsson
-
Fujitsu
-
GTT Communications Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rwcrg2/the_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005469/en/