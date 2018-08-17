Log in
The Global Warranty Management System Market 2018-2023 by Deployment, Software, Component, End-Users and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

The "The Global Warranty Management System Market 2018-2023 by Deployment, Software, Component, End-Users and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Warranty Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The market is increasing at significant momentum across the world, thanks to the emergence of new technologies, and rising competition in automotive and manufacturing industries that has stimulated the world population to automate their warranty claim management processes.

Also, the technology vendors entering this market to fulfill the nature of specific demands that have increased the popularity of warranty management systems.

Key Highlights

  • Rising Demand for Mobile and Cloud Based Solutions
  • North America is the Largest Market in Terms of Global Share

Developments in the Market

  • March 2018 - Intellinet Systems Pvt. Ltd., has done innovation in their product (Intellinet Warranty Management Software) the new generation warranty management system with latest features.
  • February 2017 - Tavant Technologies, has done product innovation of the latest version of its warranty management application - The Tavant Warranty on-Demand 1.5 on Salesforce AppExchange. The all-new version of TWOD is Salesforce lightning compatible and extremely user-friendly. It will offer new improved outlook to setting up and automatically enforcing warranty coverage exclusions resulting in increased automatic claims processing.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

6. Technology Snapshot

7. Global Warranty Management System Market

8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Pegasystems Inc.
  • PTC Inc.
  • Intellinet Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • SAP SE
  • Infosys Limited
  • Tavant Technologies Inc.
  • Tech Mahindra Limited
  • Wipro Limited

9. Investment Analysis

10. Future of the Global Warranty Management System Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sql6s9/the_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
