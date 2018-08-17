The Global Warranty Management System Market 2018-2023 by Deployment, Software, Component, End-Users and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
Global Warranty Management System Market 2018-2023 by Deployment,
Software, Component, End-Users and Region" report has been
Warranty Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over
14% during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The market is increasing at significant momentum across the world,
thanks to the emergence of new technologies, and rising competition in
automotive and manufacturing industries that has stimulated the world
population to automate their warranty claim management processes.
Also, the technology vendors entering this market to fulfill the nature
of specific demands that have increased the popularity of warranty
management systems.
Key Highlights
-
Rising Demand for Mobile and Cloud Based Solutions
-
North America is the Largest Market in Terms of Global Share
Developments in the Market
-
March 2018 - Intellinet Systems Pvt. Ltd., has done innovation in
their product (Intellinet Warranty Management Software) the new
generation warranty management system with latest features.
-
February 2017 - Tavant Technologies, has done product innovation of
the latest version of its warranty management application - The Tavant
Warranty on-Demand 1.5 on Salesforce AppExchange. The all-new version
of TWOD is Salesforce lightning compatible and extremely
user-friendly. It will offer new improved outlook to setting up and
automatically enforcing warranty coverage exclusions resulting in
increased automatic claims processing.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Market Dynamics
6. Technology Snapshot
7. Global Warranty Management System Market
8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
IBM Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Pegasystems Inc.
-
PTC Inc.
-
Intellinet Systems Pvt. Ltd.
-
SAP SE
-
Infosys Limited
-
Tavant Technologies Inc.
-
Tech Mahindra Limited
-
Wipro Limited
9. Investment Analysis
10. Future of the Global Warranty Management System Market
