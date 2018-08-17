The Global Warranty Management System Market 2018-2023 by Deployment, Software, Component, End-Users and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Global Warranty Management System Market 2018-2023 by Deployment, Software, Component, End-Users and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Warranty Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The market is increasing at significant momentum across the world, thanks to the emergence of new technologies, and rising competition in automotive and manufacturing industries that has stimulated the world population to automate their warranty claim management processes.

Also, the technology vendors entering this market to fulfill the nature of specific demands that have increased the popularity of warranty management systems.

Key Highlights

Rising Demand for Mobile and Cloud Based Solutions

North America is the Largest Market in Terms of Global Share

Developments in the Market

March 2018 - Intellinet Systems Pvt. Ltd., has done innovation in their product (Intellinet Warranty Management Software) the new generation warranty management system with latest features.

February 2017 - Tavant Technologies, has done product innovation of the latest version of its warranty management application - The Tavant Warranty on-Demand 1.5 on Salesforce AppExchange. The all-new version of TWOD is Salesforce lightning compatible and extremely user-friendly. It will offer new improved outlook to setting up and automatically enforcing warranty coverage exclusions resulting in increased automatic claims processing.

Key Topics Covered

