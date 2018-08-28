The Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, 2026 - Featuring Biogen Greenfinch, Cargill, Biogas Technology, GE, Siemens, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Waste-Derived Biogas - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Rising infrastructural developments, increasing government stringent emission laws, rising awareness towards environmental protection are some of the key factors driving market growth. However, high initial investment is limiting the market growth.

By type, the agricultural waste segment has steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing concerns towards the overuse of fossil fuels and the rising awareness towards environmental protection.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the increasing awareness about the biogas generation from different types of waste, growing investments in setting up producing plants, and government policy against growing pollution.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By Type

6 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By Application

7 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By End-User

8 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

AAT GmbH & Co.

ADI Systems Inc.

Bedminster International

Bekon Biogas Energy Inc.

Biogas Technology Ltd.

Biogen Greenfinch

Cargill Inc.

Chevron Energy Solutions

Environmental Energy Engineering Co.

Environmental Products & Technology Corp.

General Electric Co.

Siemens AG

Waste Energy Solutions LLC

