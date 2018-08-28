Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, 2026 - Featuring Biogen Greenfinch, Cargill, Biogas Technology, GE, Siemens, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 08:24pm CEST

The "Waste-Derived Biogas - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Rising infrastructural developments, increasing government stringent emission laws, rising awareness towards environmental protection are some of the key factors driving market growth. However, high initial investment is limiting the market growth.

By type, the agricultural waste segment has steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing concerns towards the overuse of fossil fuels and the rising awareness towards environmental protection.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the increasing awareness about the biogas generation from different types of waste, growing investments in setting up producing plants, and government policy against growing pollution.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By Type

6 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By Application

7 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By End-User

8 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

  • AAT GmbH & Co.
  • ADI Systems Inc.
  • Bedminster International
  • Bekon Biogas Energy Inc.
  • Biogas Technology Ltd.
  • Biogen Greenfinch
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Chevron Energy Solutions
  • Environmental Energy Engineering Co.
  • Environmental Products & Technology Corp.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Siemens AG
  • Waste Energy Solutions LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpldhk/the_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pPLAINTREE SYSTEMS INC. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results.
AQ
09:01pROOSTIFY : Adds Dr. Magid Abraham to Board of Directors
BU
09:01pNetwork-1 Receives Two New Patents from U.S. Patent Office
GL
09:00p2018 Automotive Semiconductor Market Tracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:00pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
PR
08:58pCHEAT CODE : Fortnite players found a dirty workaround for the Note 9 exclusive skin
AQ
08:58p2018 Semiconductor Sensors and MEMS Market Tracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:57pBARNES & NOBLE : is sued by ex-CEO over termination
RE
08:57pPACIFICORP : Energy project may destroy marks of Oregon Trail in Eastern Ore. county
AQ
08:57pOROPLATA RESOURCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
4Global stocks climb; markets hail U.S.-Mexico trade deal
5TIFFANY & CO. : TIFFANY : results beat estimates, profit outlook up

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.