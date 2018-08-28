The Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, 2026 - Featuring Biogen Greenfinch, Cargill, Biogas Technology, GE, Siemens, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Waste-Derived
Biogas - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
12.5% during the forecast period.
Rising infrastructural developments, increasing government stringent
emission laws, rising awareness towards environmental protection are
some of the key factors driving market growth. However, high initial
investment is limiting the market growth.
By type, the agricultural waste segment has steady growth during the
forecast period due to increasing concerns towards the overuse of fossil
fuels and the rising awareness towards environmental protection.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth
during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to
the increasing awareness about the biogas generation from different
types of waste, growing investments in setting up producing plants, and
government policy against growing pollution.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By Type
6 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By Application
7 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By End-User
8 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
-
AAT GmbH & Co.
-
ADI Systems Inc.
-
Bedminster International
-
Bekon Biogas Energy Inc.
-
Biogas Technology Ltd.
-
Biogen Greenfinch
-
Cargill Inc.
-
Chevron Energy Solutions
-
Environmental Energy Engineering Co.
-
Environmental Products & Technology Corp.
-
General Electric Co.
-
Siemens AG
-
Waste Energy Solutions LLC
