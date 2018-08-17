The Global Wind Tunnel Market to 2026 - A $3.56 Billion Opportunity: Analysis by Application, Airspeed, Solution, Alignment and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wind Tunnel - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Wind Tunnel Market accounted for $2.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Factors such as use of wind tunnels in the construction, increasing investments for electric vehicles and development of new generation high speed aircraft and missiles are the key factors fueling the market growth.

However, factors such as restrictions imposed by FIA on wind tunnel testing hours and high costs involved in the installation & maintenance are hindering the market growth.

Based on Airspeed, Subsonic segment is expected to have steady growth during the forecast period. This segment is mainly driven by the demand for automotive testing services and commercial aircraft. Subsonic wind tunnels are also used in racing championship aerodynamic testing.

By geography, Europe held largest market share due to the increased investments in R&D activities for the development of new and advanced systems for the aerospace sector.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Wind Tunnel Market, By Application

6 Global Wind Tunnel Market, By Airspeed

7 Global Wind Tunnel Market, By Solution

8 Global Wind Tunnel Market, By Alignment

9 Global Wind Tunnel Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Aerodyn Wind Tunnel

Aerolab

Aiolos

Auto Research Center (ARC)

BMT

Boeing

Centre Scientifique ET Technique Du Btiment (CSTB)

DNW

European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW)

Force Technology

Horiba

Lockheed Martin

Mahle

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rail Tec Arsenal (RTA)

Ruag Group

