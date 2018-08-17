The Global Wind Tunnel Market to 2026 - A $3.56 Billion Opportunity: Analysis by Application, Airspeed, Solution, Alignment and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wind
Tunnel - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Wind Tunnel Market accounted for
$2.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.56 billion by 2026
growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
Factors such as use of wind tunnels in the construction, increasing
investments for electric vehicles and development of new generation high
speed aircraft and missiles are the key factors fueling the market
growth.
However, factors such as restrictions imposed by FIA on wind tunnel
testing hours and high costs involved in the installation & maintenance
are hindering the market growth.
Based on Airspeed, Subsonic segment is expected to have steady growth
during the forecast period. This segment is mainly driven by the demand
for automotive testing services and commercial aircraft. Subsonic wind
tunnels are also used in racing championship aerodynamic testing.
By geography, Europe held largest market share due to the increased
investments in R&D activities for the development of new and advanced
systems for the aerospace sector.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Wind Tunnel Market, By Application
6 Global Wind Tunnel Market, By Airspeed
7 Global Wind Tunnel Market, By Solution
8 Global Wind Tunnel Market, By Alignment
9 Global Wind Tunnel Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
Aerodyn Wind Tunnel
Aerolab
Aiolos
Auto Research Center (ARC)
BMT
Boeing
Centre Scientifique ET Technique Du Btiment (CSTB)
DNW
European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW)
Force Technology
Horiba
Lockheed Martin
Mahle
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Rail Tec Arsenal (RTA)
Ruag Group
