The Global Zeolites Market 2018-2024 - The Rapidly Growing Detergent Industry is the Main Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Zeolites Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global zeolites market to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Rapidly growing detergent industry is the key factor driving the growth of zeolite market across the world. In addition, increasing refinery output and rapidly growing demand for adsorbents are likely to boost the growth of Zeolites market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising water treatment and detergent industries are projected to create several opportunities for the zeolite market in upcoming years.

However, rising adoption of zeolite-free detergents and presence of suitable alternatives such as Aluminophosphates are expected to restrain the growth of zeolite market.

Among the geographies, Asia pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the zeolite market owing to the presence of many detergent and water treatment industries. The tremendous growth of water treatment industry is likely to boost the Zeolites market in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Zeolites Market Overview

4. Zeolites Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Zeolites Market by Applications

6. Global Zeolites Market by Product

7. Global Zeolites Market by Region 2016-2024

8. Company Profiles

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Zeochem AG

Grace Catalysts Technologies

KNT Group

Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH (CWK)

Grace Catalysts Technologies

Interra Global Corporation

Zeox Corporation

UOP LLC

