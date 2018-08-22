The Global Zeolites Market 2018-2024 - The Rapidly Growing Detergent Industry is the Main Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Zeolites
Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up
to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global zeolites market to grow with a CAGR of
3.4% over the forecast period of 2016-2024.
Rapidly growing detergent industry is the key factor driving the growth
of zeolite market across the world. In addition, increasing refinery
output and rapidly growing demand for adsorbents are likely to boost the
growth of Zeolites market over the forecast period.
Moreover, the rising water treatment and detergent industries are
projected to create several opportunities for the zeolite market in
upcoming years.
However, rising adoption of zeolite-free detergents and presence of
suitable alternatives such as Aluminophosphates are expected to restrain
the growth of zeolite market.
Among the geographies, Asia pacific is the largest and fastest growing
region in the zeolite market owing to the presence of many detergent and
water treatment industries. The tremendous growth of water treatment
industry is likely to boost the Zeolites market in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Zeolites Market Overview
4. Zeolites Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Zeolites Market by Applications
6. Global Zeolites Market by Product
7. Global Zeolites Market by Region 2016-2024
8. Company Profiles
-
Arkema Group
-
BASF SE
-
Zeochem AG
-
Grace Catalysts Technologies
-
KNT Group
-
Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH (CWK)
-
Grace Catalysts Technologies
-
Interra Global Corporation
-
Zeox Corporation
-
UOP LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rs5r4v/the_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005467/en/