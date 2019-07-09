Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Good Group Joins Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

IRVINE, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates today announced that THE GOOD GROUP LLC, a full-service commercial real estate and development consulting firm based in Georgia is helping with the company’s expansion in the metro-Atlanta area, through their GOOD GROUP REALTY brand.  The Good Group is active in regional growth markets in Florida, the Southeast, and other states across the country, led by president and founder Robert Good (CCIM, PE, MBA), specializing in brokerage, civil engineering, and development consulting services for retail, office, hospitality, residential, and mixed-use projects.

“We wanted our Georgia Brokerage affiliated with SperryCGA because of its reputation for collaboration and teamwork, as well as the core values and credentials,” said Good. “They are a recognized name across the country, and we’re looking forward to this franchise opportunity.”

“With the larger reach of coast-to-coast networking, we’ll be able to grow as we help our clients locally and on a regional and national basis,” Good remarked. “We do a lot of land development, and we can support the other affiliates, too.  We’ve already received leads due to the Sperry name, and those leads have turned into listings.”

Robert Good, a licensed professional Civil Engineer and Real Estate Broker in several states, is a multi-disciplined executive with significant experience in site selection, acquisition, market analysis, due diligence, entitlements, feasibility analysis, engineering and permitting, construction, and disposition of retail, residential, office, industrial, hospitality, mixed-use developments, and master-planned communities.

Good has a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, an MBA with International Studies (China and Vietnam) from Georgia State University, a certificate in Real Estate Finance and Investment from New York University, and is a designated CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member).

“Robert is an excellent fit for our team,” said Rich Enderlin, chief operating officer at Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates. “His expertise in many facets of real estate will be indispensable as the company expands. Robert’s professionalism and market insight have served him well, and we look forward to working with him.”

About Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC: Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC offers the highest level of commercial real estate services available through thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices. The firm is headquartered in Irvine, CA, and combines more than 200 sales professionals and 43 affiliate operations across 45 offices throughout the United States. Unique to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC are a system of tools for affiliates that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform named Sperry CENTRAL and a custom designed marketing support software system called SperryLINK, among other immediate industry advantages. For more information, visit www.sperrycga.com

Media Contact
Sherri Walkenhorst
801.373.7888
sherriw@connectmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:15aHeat-stable carbetocin has been added to the WHO Essential Medicines List for the prevention of excessive bleeding after childbirth
BU
11:15aAROUNDTOWN : successfully places EUR 500 million perpetual subordinated notes
EQ
11:15aATI Physical Therapy and Real Salt Lake – Arizona Join Forces to provide rehab and sports medicine services
GL
11:14aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
11:14aMajor shareholder announcement - Kaupskil ehf.
GL
11:14aBERNINA of America Announces Partnership With Rethreaded
GL
11:13aROYAL KPN : From tomorrow, watch HD-quality TV via Digitenne from KPN throughout the Netherlands
PU
11:13aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : signs up to the Workforce Disclosure Initiative WDI
PU
11:13aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Six Senses signs Loire Valley resort developement in the 'Garden of France'
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About