News : Companies
The Goodly Company and Doc of Detox Offer Chemical-Free Humic and Fulvic Supplements to Combat a Nutrient-Starved World

06/02/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crop yields increased because of advanced farming techniques, an interesting phenomenon happened.

The nutritional value of our crops decreased.

“Apparently the decrease in nutritional value is not just because of soil depletion,” said Joshua Flint, managing director and founder of The Goodly Company, which makes Humic and Fulvic acid dietary supplements under the Doc of Detox brand. “Farming methods, chemical fertilizers, and food processing may be contributing to the decrease.”

The New York Times reported a 2004 study evaluated 43 garden crops from 1950-1999, which found declines in protein, calcium, potassium, iron, and vitamins B2 and C.

Flint said Doc of Detox is introducing five dietary supplements to offset the nutritional decrease in American crops:

  • ATP Plus concentrate is a powerful energizing formula. ATP – called the energy molecule of life powering all cellular function – is an essential compound within the human body.
  • Black Gold Humic Powder contains organic humic and fulvic acid from lignite coal deposits, which are ancient decayed plant material, a key element of our nutrient-starved world.
  • Doc of Detox Tummy Love for the stomach contains all the lighter fractions of Humic Acids along with small amounts of Fulvic Acid.
  • Doc of Detox Fulvic Acid is the most potent natural electrolyte and chelator of heavy metals.
  • Doc of Detox Humic Acid in liquid form is a natural ionic molecule from ancient organic soil deposits, a key element in our nutrient-starved world.

Flint said Doc of Detox uses a mechanical extraction process for its Humic and Fulvic Acid nutritional supplements rather than chemicals.

“Our powders and concentrated elixirs are chemical-free and, as a result, far superior than other brands on the market,” Flint said.

All Doc of Detox chemical-free Humic and Fulvic dietary supplements use only the best organic humic and fulvic acid from Canada. The concentrated Doc of Detox elixirs also contain Life Crystals, which are ATP & GTP in a base of the five-carbon sugars. Life Crystals maximize the benefits of humic and fulvic acid.

Flint said the Doc of Detox Humic and Fulvic Acid supplements target nutrients in the body.

“We live in a nutrient-starved world,” Flint said. “The food we eat is far less nutritious than what our ancestors ate at the dinner table. Fulvic and Humic acid supplements help the body with nutrients, as well as cleanse your body.”

For more information, check out vitabeauti.com and Doc of Detox’ social media accounts at InstagramFacebook, and youtube.

Andrew Polin
The Goodly Company
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
