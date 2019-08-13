Log in
The Government Freelance Exchange (GovFlex) Is Now Available Through Carahsoft's NASA SEWP Contract

08/13/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovFlex, the e-Commerce marketplace 100 percent dedicated to connecting government agencies and contractors with the best independent talent, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to help Federal, state and local agencies accelerate access to independent experts and consultants. 

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as GovFlex’s master government aggregator, making the company’s innovative leading edge solution available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) cooperative purchasing vehicle and Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

The GovFlex platform promotes competitive bidding to ensure agencies find qualified talent at the best value and enables government to dramatically reduce lead times and the associated costs of extended searches for independent contractors and consultants. In addition, GovFlex expands access to a wider network of small businesses and helps agencies achieve their small and disadvantaged business goals.

“By partnering with Carahsoft, GovFlex is looking forward to helping public sector agencies create an agile and highly effective 21st Century workforce by leveraging e-Commerce initiatives and adopting leading commercial solutions,” said Eric Adolphe, CEO at GovFlex.  “We started by providing services to government contractors and independent 1099 experts but are now bringing the first streamlined gig economy digital e-Procurement platform to government agencies as well.”

Carahsoft and GovFlex’s partnership makes the GovFlex proven software-as-a-solution platform available to help federal, state and local agencies accelerate finding and accessing a wide range of technical, program management and other skill sets, including hard-to-find talent for leading edge solutions.

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to empowering the public sector with the human resources they need to support their plans to enhance service delivery and leverage the benefits of emerging technology and evolving business methods,” said Tiffany Goddard, Director of the GovFlex team at Carahsoft. “GovFlex makes skilled workers available to government agencies on an as-needed basis to enable faster access to talent for modernization projects and initiatives.”

GovFlex’s eCommerce marketplace solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts and the NCPA cooperative purchasing agreement. For more information, contact the GovFlex team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3570 or GovFlex@Carahsoft.com.

About The Government Freelance Exchange (GOVFLEX)

GOVFLEX provides a full service e-Commerce platform matching government agencies and contractors with the best independent experts, insights and knowledge they need for a short-term project.  GOVFLEX provides leading digital matching services to those who serve in government, the military, as well as the businesses and independent experts who support them.  The company was created to streamline the process of acquiring talent quickly at highly competitive prices, while promoting compliance and ease of use.  Visit us at www.govflex.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts: 
Mary Lange
Carahsoft
(703) 230-7434
pr@carahsoft.com
Bob Dickson
GovFlex
(703) 268-9743
bob@govflex.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
