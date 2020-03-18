The Government Wants to Send You Money -- but How Soon Will It Arrive?

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Getting lump-sum payments into the hands of every American could take weeks to start and months to complete as the government tries to turn its tax-collection system into a money-distribution machine.

Congress is coalescing around the idea of sending money to individuals to ease the economic disruption from the coronavirus outbreak, and the Treasury Department wants to distribute cash as fast as possible, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

A Treasury proposal circulated Wednesday envisions two rounds of payments, one starting April 6 and one starting May 18, with amounts varying by family size and income level. That's beyond the two-week goal Mr. Mnuchin mentioned on Tuesday.

Lawmakers have been talking about $1,000 per person or more, and Mr. Mnuchin said the government would use Internal Revenue Service information for some people and data from electronic payment providers for others.

Policy makers face a trade-off between speed and accuracy. The faster the Treasury Department shovels money out the door, the more likely it is that some people will get paid twice and others won't get paid at all. A slower effort could reduce errors, but people who lose jobs or have hours cut would face mounting bills in the meantime.

"A tolerance for error is kind of necessary for this situation," said Jack Smalligan, a former Office of Management and Budget official who retired in 2018.

The government last sent payments to Americans in 2008 as the economy was entering a downturn. President George W. Bush signed the law on Feb. 13, but the money didn't start going out until late April. The payments were largely complete by the summer. Then as now, the task was complicated because it occurred during the IRS's busy tax-filing season.

"People are looking at 2008 and saying, 'Wow that was slow,'" said Tony Fratto, a White House spokesman at the time. "I'm not saying this just to be defensive of what we did. It was actually pretty quick."

Then, the government paid up to $600 per adult and $300 for every child based on formulas tied to income. Many people filed tax returns to claim the benefit, which resulted in extra work for the IRS and millions of inquiries to its call centers.

Since then, the IRS budget has been repeatedly cut in real terms. The tax agency now has about 23% fewer people than it did.

The government has since largely dismantled its capacity for mass check-printing, so most payments would be made electronically, said Don Hammond, a former senior Treasury official.

This time around, Congress and the Trump administration are aiming to get the money out quickly. One way to do that would be to divide recipients into several groups for processing.

"This will end up going out in waves," said Mr. Smalligan, who is now at the Urban Institute. "Is the time between those waves weeks or months?"

Depending on how the law is written, the easiest people to pay quickly include those who already receive benefits from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The government already sends them money routinely, which means it has accurate bank-account information.

Next are people who file tax returns. More than 80% of taxpayers who get refunds receive them through direct deposit, so the IRS already has complete bank account information and addresses from 2018 tax returns and a partial set of 2019 information. Some of those electronic payments are set to go to tax preparers and then be distributed to individuals, said Dick Gregg, former fiscal assistant secretary at Treasury.

There are potential hitches, however. The older that information gets, the less accurate it is. Some people change bank accounts, resulting in bouncebacks. Others change addresses.

"The IRS right now is probably overwhelmed," Mr. Hammond said. "It's tax filing season. You've got still tax-law changes that are being implemented. And now you've got the effects of the virus on their workforce."

It would take the IRS time to prepare files that include names and bank account information. Once that information gets to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which makes payments, it would take a few days to get to people, said Mr. Gregg.

Targeting payments to some income groups would likely take more time. Another option would be to send checks to everyone and then recoup some or all from top earners when they file their 2020 tax returns. That would make the program a cash grant to middle-income households and a zero-interest loan to those at the top.

"We are trading economic output for health outcomes," Mr. Fratto said. "We have to go big first, and that's the only way it's going to work."

The hardest group to reach with money is perhaps the most vulnerable: People who don't file tax returns because their income is too low and who don't get other federal benefits. And lawmakers will have to decide if noncitizens should get money, too. That's a challenging and politically explosive question. So is the danger of fraud.

"Any time there's money involved, there's people around who look for opportunities to steal it," Mr. Gregg said. "So you just have to be aware that the faster things get done, it does increase the risk of errors or fraud."

The government could work through state unemployment-insurance offices to get people money and reimburse the states later, Mr. Hammond said. After Hurricane Katrina, the government considered a mass distribution of prepaid debit cards, Mr. Gregg said, but pulled back at the last minute.

Kate Davidson contributed to this article.

