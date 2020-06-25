The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Awards the Palestinian Banking Institute for the Institute's Accreditation of the International Artificial Intelligence Driving License

His Excellency the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Banking Institute Mr. Azzam Shawwa awarded the Director of the Palestinian Banking Institute Dr. Iyad Jayyusi for the Institute's accreditation of the International Artificial Intelligence Driving License (IAIDL) from the International Association for Artificial Intelligence. The Palestinian Banking Institute is the first Middle East banking institute to receive this international license.

Mr. Shawwa praised the Institute and the obtainment of this license, stressing its importance in accelerating the development process in various banking businesses, and improving the institutional reputation by improving the performance and productivity of banking institutions by automating processes or tasks that require manpower, and the impact on the development of the work of Palestinian banking institutions and their saving of time, effort, and cost.

Dr. Iyad Jayyusi pointed out that the Palestine Banking Institute's obtainment of this license came after the Institute had adhered to the criteria for the accreditation of the International Artificial Intelligence Driving License and future management tools, through which it was able to provide an artificial intelligence laboratory equipped in accordance with the standards of the International License. Dr. Jayyusi explained that the international testing of the license will be provided at the headquarters of the Palestinian Banking Institute through the smart platform and the only and first intelligent testing center of its kind in Palestine.

This license will enable job seekers to find jobs in Palestine and around the world, as well as enable banking institutions to improve internal processes and achieve strategic or forward-looking objectives through the use of artificial intelligence and future management tools.