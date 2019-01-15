The Governor's Academy Selects FirstLight for Campus-Wide Connectivity

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight , a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that The Governor's Academy of Byfield, Massachusetts, has selected FirstLight to provide fiber-based connectivity to its historic 450-acre campus. The FirstLight solution represents a significant upgrade over its existing network, and will enhance communications for students and staff campus-wide.

The Governor's Academy is the oldest continuously operating boarding school in the United States where students in grades 9 through 12 prepare to become citizen leaders of tomorrow. More than 400 students from 23 states and 18 countries attend the school. Two-thirds board and one-third are day students.

"Students today expect superior Internet connectivity, high bandwidth, and low latency 24-7," explained Aaron Mandel, Director of Information Technology for The Governor's Academy. "Students bring their own laptops here, and we depend on responsive connectivity for so many facets of education."

"Students need reliable connectivity to collaborate on assignments with fellow students through video and teleconferencing," continues Mandel. "They also keep in touch on-line with family and friends who, in some cases, are located across the country or in a different corner of the world, and who make up their support system. Fiber optic-based connectivity is really a lifeline for student success. Our students live on campus, so they stream Netflix, YouTube, and other applications as they would at home, and expect it to work seamlessly. They don't want to wait for data to buffer."

Over the years, the school's name has been associated with many famous people. Paul Revere created the first seal for the school. Samuel Adams and John Hancock signed the school's incorporation charter. John Quincy Adams served as secretary to the Board of Trustees. Booker T. Washington Jr. also starred on the football team in the early 1900s.

"FirstLight has had a strong longstanding relationship with The Governor's Academy since 2012," said Kurt Van Wagenen. "The Governor's Academy has a history of excellence, and we're proud to support its mission to educate the best and brightest by providing reliable connectivity, which is such a vital lifeline in educating tomorrow's leaders."

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 8,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 14,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Governor's Academy

The Governor's Academy, the oldest continuously operating boarding school in the United States was founded in 1763 on New England farmland. The Academy combines centuries of tradition with a dedication to educational innovation. More than 400 students create a vibrant, fascinating global community. Each student flourishes in a diverse community distinguished by enduring relationships with teachers and defined by a commitment to learning and a thoughtful balance of academics, athletics, arts, and service to others.

