The Grand Opening of the Largest Knives and Kitchen Appliances Exhibition Will Be on Oct 18th

08/21/2019 | 05:53am EDT

The 18th China (Yangjiang) International Hardware Knives & Scissors Fair will be held on October 18 to Oct 21 at Yangjiang International Exhibition Center. Being the most high level professional large scale knives, hardware and tools exhibition in China, all its exhibitors are companies specialize in manufacturing and dealing of hardware, knife, machinery and hardware production related materials. It is the largest professional hardware tools manufacturing exhibition with the most variety of products and the best deal in China. The exhibition area is 37,000 square meters, with 900 booths and 500 exhibitors. In addition to displaying high-end hardware, knife and scissors products, and kitchen utensils, it will also showcase new intelligent mechanical equipment and new materials. It is expected that more than 100,000 professional buyers will be attracted, including more than 5,000 professional merchants from over 55 countries and regions which are Europe, America, Southeast Asia, Africa, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.

This year's Knife Fair has gathered a group of innovative and outstanding hardware, knives and scissors enterprises, such as Yangjiang Shibazi Group Ltd., Millenarie International Co., Ltd., Yangjiang Grand Harvest Industrial Co., Ltd., Wiko Cutlery Limited etc. You will find a wide range of products, including kitchen knives and scissors, multi-purpose knives, knives sets, ceramic knives, multi-purpose pliers, tableware and so on.

For overseas exhibitors, please register online in advance, you will get 2 days free five-star hotel accommodation and a free shuttle bus from Guangzhou to Yangjiang. The Knives Fair is large in scale and has great business opportunities. Welcome to register online:  https://www.chinaknifefair.com/

Yangjiang City is the hardware knives and scissors production base, export base, distribution center, and global procurement base in China. In 2018, the output value of Yangjiang knife and scissors industry exceeded 8 billion US dollars, and the annual output value and export value accounted for 70% and 85% of the same industry in the country. We will meet you in Knives Fair on Oct 18 to Oct 21.
For more information, please send email to chinaknivesfair@gmail.com, or follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CNKSFair/


© Business Wire 2019
