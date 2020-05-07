Log in
The Greater Sacramento region is the safest region in the U.S. for businesses to reopen

05/07/2020 | 08:21pm EDT

Sacramento, CA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Sacramento region is now the most attractive community in the nation for businesses to recover. Of the 50 largest cities in the U.S. with more than 1 million residents, California’s capital city region has the lowest reported infection rate of the coronavirus per 100,000 residents according to data from Johns Hopkins Center for Health and Security. The low infection rate, and the natural advantages of social distancing; make it the prime region for corporations, entrepreneurs and startups to open their doors and get back to work.

Major metropolitan markets including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York have become too risky for businesses to return to work. The density of those regions does not allow corporations to return to “business as usual.” The Greater Sacramento region is spread out among 6 counties including Sacramento, Yolo, Placer, El Dorado, Yuba, and Sutter Counties. Homes and businesses are spread apart, making social distancing built into the fabric of the region.

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC) is working on multiple recovery strategies for the region as the nation starts to reopen. GSEC has launched a survey for area businesses to find out what industries are challenged the most, and the best practices to initiate for a reboot.  

“An economic restart won’t be easy – but honestly – this is the safest region for any business to get going again. There are so many less variables to worry about as far as social distancing. The region has an incredible amount of assets including talent and affordability that has already attracted dozens of companies to the region. These businesses want to make sure to open in a region where they know there is a greater possibility for success,” said Barry Broome, President & CEO of (GSEC).

Greater Sacramento has become a growing interest for multiple large corporations looking to move and expand. The region has a broad housing pool, priced affordably at an average of $410,000. There is a dense talent pool due to multiple higher education institutions including UC Davis, Sacramento State University, University of the Pacific, California Northstate University, and Los Rios Community College. There are also thousands of acres of land ready to be developed that have appealed to several major corporations.

“The Greater Sacramento region isn’t stopping on current developments including The Railyards – one of the largest infill projects in the nation; Aggie Square and development on Mace Road in Davis. These projects are attracting multiple industries including health care, bio life sciences, entrepreneurs, engineers, and more. We are quickly turning into an innovation hub,” said Broome.

Counties and cities have been working closely with public health officials and have already outlined detailed protocols for reopening. The region is also home to major healthcare centers and testing companies including UC Davis Health and StemExpress.

“The businesses and residents in this region have been vigilant about social distancing and wearing masks and gloves. They are smart about their health and they are eager to get back to work,” said Barry Broome.

 

About the Greater Sacramento Economic Council

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. The organization spearheads community-led direction to retain, attract, grow and scale tradable sectors, develop advanced industries, and create jobs and investment throughout a six-county region. Greater Sacramento represents a collaboration between local and state governments, market leaders, influencers and stakeholders, with the sole mission of driving inclusive economic growth. The Greater Sacramento region was founded on discovery, built on leadership, and fueled by innovation.

Elizabeth Jones
Greater Sacramento Economic Council
9162879072
ejones@selectsacramento.com

