Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Green Curse: Is a Green Motorcycle Bad Luck? (Video)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2019 | 04:19pm EST

Green motorcycles may look slick, but they come with a deadly history. In fact, the color green was so closely linked to death, that a popular superstition arose to say that the color was cursed.

It's no secret that motorcycles placed a huge role in warfare beginning in the early 20th century. Scouts and supply runners relied on their Harley-Davidson WLAs for fast maneuvers to the front line, and most soldiers were taught to use these motorcycles both offensively and defensively in combat. Veterans returned from the war to a home they often didn't recognize. The chaos and trauma of WWII sometimes resulted in veterans searching for more substance in life; more adrenaline and escapism, and, filling the void of their trusty, Army green WLAs they grew to love in the field, found two new wheels and hit the road. But, often, superstition followed them.

Find out the backstory of superstition behind green motorcycles, thenclick here to learn an interesting story regarding the history of Kawasaki Motorcycles. Kawasaki Motorcycles is a perfect example of a brand spinning gold from straw: they used the curse to their advantage many decades ago and created the iconic Kawasaki Green!

Are you superstitious? Do you believe in the curse of the green motorcycle, or did the successful timeline of Kawasaki Motorcycles convince you otherwise? Leave us a comment and let me know!

Sell or trade a vehicle online, and have a motorcycle shipped for free!

Want to trade car for motorcycle? How about a truck for a scooter? RumbleOn welcomes trades of all kinds, and even a car trade in is easy! Get a cash offer for vehicle online, then use your trade-in value toward the purchase of your new bike, scooter, or other powersport vehicle! All RumbleOn motorcycles and powersports for sale are shipped for FREE to your door, as-promised or your money back, and with a 90-Day Guarantee! Trade in cars, trucks, and more for your new two-wheeled ride! Read more about online motorcycle trades here.

Need the best place to sell a motorcycle?

RumbleOn is THE easiest and best place to sell a motorcycle online for free. Better yet, you're able to sell motorcycle for cash on the spot. It's all online, all fast, and all free! Get a cash offer for your bike, and we'll come pick up and ship your motorcycle at no cost to you!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 03 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2019 21:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pNVIDIA : Responds to TRC Capital's ‘Mini-Tender' Offer
AQ
06:01pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) and Encourages LPLA Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:59pQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : joins Nation's celebrations of winning AFC championship
AQ
05:52pHAPAG LLOYD : Once-burning, Halifax-bound container ship arrives in the Bahamas
AQ
05:51pSTATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Appointment of Financial Advisor
AQ
05:48pMANCHESTER UNITED : Rashford scores in 100th EPL appearance to keep Manchester United and Solskjaer on
AQ
05:39pNOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Achievement of 75% of Puregraphite and Placement to Energy-Sector Strategic Investor
AQ
05:31pMMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : MMJ) CEO Resignation
AQ
05:31pNOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
05:27pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo woos mobile broadband customers with new promotion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Responds to TRC Capital's ‘Mini-Tender' Offer
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : to get additional investment from Qatar - Bloomberg
4French minister says EU competition rules 'absurd'
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil 2018 earnings soar to $20.8bn, beats estimates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.