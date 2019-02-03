The Green Curse: Is a Green Motorcycle Bad Luck? (Video)

Green motorcycles may look slick, but they come with a deadly history. In fact, the color green was so closely linked to death, that a popular superstition arose to say that the color was cursed. It's no secret that motorcycles placed a huge role in warfare beginning in the early 20th century. Scouts and supply runners relied on their Harley-Davidson WLAs for fast maneuvers to the front line, and most soldiers were taught to use these motorcycles both offensively and defensively in combat. Veterans returned from the war to a home they often didn't recognize. The chaos and trauma of WWII sometimes resulted in veterans searching for more substance in life; more adrenaline and escapism, and, filling the void of their trusty, Army green WLAs they grew to love in the field, found two new wheels and hit the road. But, often, superstition followed them. Find out the backstory of superstition behind green motorcycles, thenclick here to learn an interesting story regarding the history of Kawasaki Motorcycles. Kawasaki Motorcycles is a perfect example of a brand spinning gold from straw: they used the curse to their advantage many decades ago and created the iconic Kawasaki Green! Are you superstitious? Do you believe in the curse of the green motorcycle, or did the successful timeline of Kawasaki Motorcycles convince you otherwise? Leave us a comment and let me know!

