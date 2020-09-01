The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International : Responds to the 2020 Wildfires

Industry leader provides policyholders with a path to recovery following property loss.

The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International is available to assist with insurance claims that have arisen from the recent wildfires. Acting as an insured’s private adjuster following a wildfire or other insured loss, The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International is the industry leader in post-disaster advocacy.

Approximately 12,000 lighting strikes started over 500 fires in California, burning over 1 million acres over the last few weeks, according to Cal Fire spokesman Steve Kaufmann. Two fires, LNU Lightning Complex Fire in the North Bay Area and Central Valley, and the SCU Lightning Complex Fire largely east of San Jose, are the second and third largest wildfires in recorded history respectively.

“Anyone facing the arduous and time-consuming task of submitting an insurance claim during these troubling times needs our services more than ever before,” says Gordon Scott III, President and CEO of The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International. “Minimizing unnecessary risk for our clients is our priority. We take great pride in how we change peoples’ lives – especially in these difficult times.”

In the aftermath of wildfire damage, it’s best to take a step back as the policyholder to consider the best options available for a faster recovery and a maximized wildfire insurance claim. The insurance claim process for wildfire damage can become confusing and drawn out without an insurance professional on your side working to maximize your claim. Your insurance company has its own team of adjusters working on its behalf to minimize its financial exposure from your claim. How can you know for sure they will give you what you are entitled to from this chaotic experience?

Many people choose to have an adjuster on their side to "level the playing field,” representing their interests and negotiating the claim on their behalf, in much the same way as your insurance company has an adjuster who represents them. This prevents the inherent conflict of interest that exists when there is one individual representing both "sides." A public adjuster’s function is to prepare, present and negotiate the claim with the express intent of maximizing your recovery. A public adjuster knows how to interpret the policy and make it work for the policyholder in much the same way as the company's adjuster will make the policy work for his principal, the insurance company.

As private adjusters - with 75 years of expertise in maximizing wildfire insurance claims and relieving the emotional burden of filing an insurance claim for homeowners and business owners throughout California - The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International has public insurance adjusters available immediately to provide insurance policy reviews, and a strategic roadmap to recovery, 24-hours a day to anyone.

The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International has the experience and knowledge to manage the day-to-day complexities of a significant property damage claim, ensuring the wellbeing of families and employees. The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International has helped many homeowners and businessowners throughout California with wildfire damage claims and other property damage claims, and has been actively involved in every major wildfire in the state of California in the last 30 years including the Cedar Fire, Old Fire, Butte Fire, Palisades Fire, Pfeiffer Fire, Oakland Hills Fire, Atlas Fire, Tubbs Fire, Carr Fire, Mendocino Complex Fire, Camp Fire, and last October’s Kincade Fire.

As public adjusters independent from insurance companies, The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International offers the highest standard of insurance claim management for wildfire damage. The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International is available to provide the highest level of assistance to work through the lengthy and complicated process of preparing, presenting, and negotiating property insurance claims.

The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International is offering workshops in outdoor settings and online meetings over Zoom for large and small neighborhood groups and community organizations. These meetings answer many of the important questions about what to do following a disaster.

