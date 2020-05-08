The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America : Announces Leadership Transition Plan

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian Life) announced today that Deanna M. Mulligan will retire as Chief Executive Officer at year-end after a decade in the role, and will be succeeded by the company's President, Andrew J. McMahon.

The transition, approved by Guardian's Board of Directors, is consistent with the leadership succession plan announced last November.

"Deanna has been an exceptional leader and we are grateful for her enormous contributions to growing our business, shaping our culture, and honoring the values and heritage that have guided Guardian for 160 years," said Guardian Lead Director Deborah Duncan. "In Andrew, we have a dynamic leader with deep industry knowledge and digital innovation experience that are critical to accelerating our growth in a rapidly changing competitive environment."

Ms. Mulligan joined Guardian in 2008 to lead the company's Individual Life & Disability business. She was named President and Chief Operating Officer in November 2010 and appointed CEO in July 2011.

"I am honored to have led this remarkable company for the last 10 years and I am grateful to the Board for the opportunity," Ms. Mulligan said. "I look forward to working with Andrew in the coming months to position Guardian for future success."

Mr. McMahon joined Guardian in 2017 as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Customer Development. He was named President last November.

"I look forward to building on the strong foundation Deanna has created at Guardian over the last decade and am grateful for the confidence she and the Board have placed in me," Mr. McMahon said. "I am committed to making the Guardian of the future even stronger."

About Guardian

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

